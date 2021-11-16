ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LISTEN: Kristaps Porzingis & Luka Doncic Growing As Mavs Keep Winning

By DallasBasketball.com Staff
 6 days ago
As concerned as we all were about Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis when he missed five consecutive games after only playing in three games to begin this season, Pozingis has done everything he can in the three games since his return to help alleviate those concerns.

In the last three games for the 9-4 Mavs, Porzingis has averaged 27.7 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 55-percent overall, 50-percent from deep and 90-percent from the free-throw line. Obviously, Porzingis still has to prove that he can be consistent with this kind of play through the course of an entire season while staying healthy, but if this current trend continues, he may be joining his running mate Luka Doncic at All-Star Weekend this season.

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, host Dalton Trigg is joined by Kirk Henderson of Mavs Moneyball to discuss the Dallas' big win over the reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. Not only has KP played extremely well as of late, but his chemistry with Doncic, specifically, appears to be growing with every game. The guys discuss that encouraging development, the continued awesome bench play from Jalen Brunson and Frank Ntilikina, and a look-ahead to potential NBA trade speculation.

Lakers Money Move: New Home is ‘Crypto.com Arena’

Dallas Mavericks Offseason Tracker: The roster moves and more, from Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis on down throughout the NBA season

57 minutes ago

Injured Doncic and 'Stronger' Porzingis: Mavs at Suns GAMEDAY

The Dallas Mavericks look to stop the Phoenix Suns' nine-game winning streak in Phoenix.

3 hours ago

Mavs BREAKING: Luka Doncic Injury - Ankle and Knee - Update

Said coach Jason Kidd: "Luka walked off on his own power. I think he got rolled up on on his lower left leg. We’ll see ...''

20 hours ago

