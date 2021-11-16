Authorities investigating fatal shooting in unincorporated Lake Worth

The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office is investigating a shooting that fatally wounded a man, Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the shooting at approximately 1:30 p.m. along Brentwood Blvd. in unincorporated Lake Worth.

Upon arrival, officials located a male in a vehicle, deceased from gunshot wound(s).

Nearby Indian Pines Community Elementary School was subsequently placed on lockdown due to the proximity of the shooting. The lockdown has since been lifted.

No suspect or motive is known at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.