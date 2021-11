Censoring herself. Khloé Kardashian is careful not to post too much about her 3-year-old daughter, True, on social media because she wants to avoid the parenting police. “I’ve learned that you can’t just post anything because people will comment and say the craziest things,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, told Cosmopolitan UK in her December 2021/January 2022 cover story, published on Friday, November 19. “I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’”

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO