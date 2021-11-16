ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Every Event On Campus: Newness Edition

By Bwog Staff
Bwog
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere at Bwog, we do our best to bring your attention to important guest lecturers and special events on campus. If you notice any events excluded from our calendar or have a correction, let us know in the comments or email events@bwog.com. Check out Bwog’s event’s calendar, which will...

bwog.com

Comments / 0

Related
pfeiffer.edu

1968 Campus Event Becomes Milestone Moment

Dr. Margaret Earley Whitt ’68 taught English for 27 years at the University of Denver (DU) until 2009, when she retired as a full professor. Years before, on the evening of April 4, 1968, just weeks before she earned a B.A. degree in history, she became swept up in an unusual confluence of events that would significantly shape her distinguished career in writing and teaching.
DECATUR, GA
hillsdalecollegian.com

Student Group Brings new publication to campus

The new student-run magazine on campus first passed into readers’ hands in September. Its name? Simply, “The Magazine.”. Senior Aidan Cyrus and junior Noah Hoonhout said that, while campus publications like the Collegian, Tower Light, and The Hillsdale Forum provide campus with news, literature, and intellectual essays, they saw room for a culture magazine that applies high intellectual ideas to ordinary life. Inspired by issues like First Things and The Lamp, they decided to pursue the question of how to be good Christians in practice.
HILLSDALE, MI
NorthEast Times

New campus president at Orleans Tech

JEVS Human Services has welcomed Rodney Brutton as campus president of its career training school, Orleans Technical College, at 2770 Red Lion Road. Orleans Tech is a post-secondary, nonprofit career school that provides job skills in various building and construction trades and is committed to helping individuals achieve their employment goals in this in-demand field.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newness#Kazakhstan#Google Calendar#Instagram Bwog#The Los Angeles Times#Italian#Migration Mobility
mesabitribune.com

MRC a Hunger Free Campus ‘A model of what every campus should have’

VIRGINIA — Mesabi Range College is now considered a Hunger Free Campus. Through the efforts of students, staff and others, the Mesabi campuses in Virginia and Eveleth provide free food, as well as personal hygiene items, in their food shelves to students. LeadMN recognized Mesabi Range for their efforts on...
ADVOCACY
yale.edu

West Campus event invites local students to see themselves in STEM fields

The Zoom room opened and, within a minute, more than 100 middle school and high school students joined the online webinar. They began filling the chat with greetings to one another and with comments of excitement. “I’ve been to one of these before,” one seventh grader from Orange wrote. “This...
ORANGE, CT
Bwog

Bwoglines: Propaganda Edition

China is rewriting its political history…again. Happening in the World: Yesterday, the Chinese Communist Party released a resolution on history that identifies President Xi Jinping as one of its revered leaders. The full text of this resolution was released after party officials approved it last week and are the third summation of history released by the CCP within the last 100 years. Roughly two-thirds of the document are about Xi Jinping’s nine years in power, with the goal of cementing his status as a pioneering leader. Notably, Mr. Xi’s name appears 22 times in the resolution—which is more than the 18 mentions given to Mao, and the six times Deng Xiaoping is mentioned (NYT).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Bwog

COVID-19 @ Columbia: Week Of Nov 8-14

This is Bwog’s weekly Roundup of how COVID is progressing in the Columbia community. This week, there were 6659 tests conducted with 45 tests coming back positive for a 0.68% positivity rate. The positivity rate is up from last week’s positivity rate of 0.34%. 871 faculty and staff members were tested with 4 tests coming back positive. 4444 students at the Morningside, Manhattanville, and Lamont-Doherty campuses were tested, with 36 tests coming back for a 0.81% positivity rate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bwog

Bwoglines: Ignorance Edition

Let’s ignore the history of racism by pushing it to the corners of our brains (oh, and the corners of museums). Happening in the World: Air quality in New Delhi, India, has reached extremely unhealthy levels—almost quadrupling the limit of what is deemed “healthy.” The Supreme Court of India has ordered a lockdown of the country’s capital, although it is currently unspecified how long a lockdown would last or when it would start. New Delhi schools have already been shut down, some of which had only just reopened due to decreasing COVID-19 concerns (NPR).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bwog

ESC: A Resolution On Antisemitism Edition

This week, ESC held its General Body Meeting in person for the first time since early 2020. This week’s meeting opened with a presentation over Zoom from Shaqed Tzabbar (Barnard/JTS ‘24) and Zachary Becker (CC ‘23). They shared a resolution they have been a part of creating that defines and condemns antisemitism.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bwog

Barnard SGA Talks With Pandemic Response Team

Welcome back to another week of SGA! This week with Barnard’s own Covid-19 response team!. Monday’s meeting started with external announcements, then with a proposal to amend Barnard’s antisemitism definition during an open meeting, a quick presentation by Deputy Chief of Staff and Head of Pandemic Response Team, Cynthia Yang and Vice President of Health and Wellness, Chief Health Officer, Marina Catallozzi M.D. then Q&A.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bwog

Visions Of Teacher Unionism: Union Leaders Talk Coalition Building, Solidarity, And COVID-19

Last Monday, leaders of the contemporary teacher movement from across the country came together to discuss teacher strikes and the future of teacher unionism. On November 8, Teachers College hosted a panel of teachers’ union leaders from Chicago, West Virginia, Yonkers, and New York City. The panel tackled directions of the contemporary teacher movement as it struggles to define itself as either a voice for teachers or the greater community. Professor Aaron Pallas of the Department of Education Policy & Social Analysis opened the panel by describing the changing atmosphere related to teacher strikes. With 68% of Americans approving of unions (up from 48% in 2009), the labor movement has found new momentum, culminating in a wave of teacher strikes in 2018 that began in West Virginia, Oklahoma, and Kentucky, before spreading across the country. Against the backdrop of school shutdowns and unsafe working conditions during the pandemic, the re-energized movement must navigate new directions for activism.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bwog

The Best Books We’ve Read Against Our Will

Every once in a while, a book you were required to pick up can be hard to put back down. Whether you’re looking for something new to read or courses to add to your schedule, Bwog is here to tell you all about some of the best books we’ve been forced to read for our classes.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
VTDigger

Vermont Conversation: Kekla Magoon on writing ‘to make the world a better place’

The acclaimed author, who is on the faculty of the Vermont College of Fine Arts, said that her new young adult book on the Black Panthers “carries the power to inspire young people to say, ‘Oh I see myself in this and I’m going to use my voice.’” Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Conversation: Kekla Magoon on writing ‘to make the world a better place’.
VERMONT STATE
Bwog

Columbia In 2100

It was 11:59 on a Wednesday night, smack in the middle of midterm season, and I was standing in line in the Butler Blue Java. The night was still young, but my eyes were bleary all the same amid the gloomy lights in Butler and the many hours I’d spent studying through the time-honored technique of Quizlet cramming. With Butler’s in-house supply of caffeine to procrastinating students cutting off at midnight, I was one of the last two customers inside the Blue Java.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

‘The Reading Year’: First grade is critical for reading skills, but kids coming from disrupted kindergarten experiences are way behind

AUSTIN, Texas — Most years, by the third week of first grade, Heather Miller is working with her class on writing the beginning, middle and end of simple words. This year, she had to backtrack — all the way to the letter “H.” “Do we start at the bottom or do we start at the […] The post ‘The Reading Year’: First grade is critical for reading skills, but kids coming from disrupted kindergarten experiences are way behind appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
AUSTIN, TX
TheConversationAU

Are New Zealand’s universities doing enough to define the limits of academic freedom?

The news last week that University of Auckland public health researcher Simon Thornley was retracting a co-authored paper about supposed vaccination risks during pregnancy raised deeper questions about the limits of academic freedom. Thornley’s own head of department had called for the paper to be retracted due to “the anxiety it is creating for expectant parents and those planning to have a child”. Other experts in the field had strongly criticised the paper’s methodology and conclusions. The university itself responded publicly by asserting, “As an academic staff member […] Dr Thornley has the right to exercise his academic freedom.” The vice-chancellor...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy