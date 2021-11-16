Every Event On Campus: Newness Edition

Last Monday, leaders of the contemporary teacher movement from across the country came together to discuss teacher strikes and the future of teacher unionism. On November 8, Teachers College hosted a panel of teachers’ union leaders from Chicago, West Virginia, Yonkers, and New York City. The panel tackled directions of the contemporary teacher movement as it struggles to define itself as either a voice for teachers or the greater community. Professor Aaron Pallas of the Department of Education Policy & Social Analysis opened the panel by describing the changing atmosphere related to teacher strikes. With 68% of Americans approving of unions (up from 48% in 2009), the labor movement has found new momentum, culminating in a wave of teacher strikes in 2018 that began in West Virginia, Oklahoma, and Kentucky, before spreading across the country. Against the backdrop of school shutdowns and unsafe working conditions during the pandemic, the re-energized movement must navigate new directions for activism.

