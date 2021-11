The US justice department is expected to announce it has charged a suspect over the damaging Kaseya ransomware attack in July, it has been reported. CNN said Ukrainian national Yaroslav Vasinskyi and Russian national Yevgeniy Polyanin will face charges relating to the deployment of ransomware known as REvil in the incident, which affected up to 1500 organizations throughout the world. These include conspiracy to commit fraud, money laundering and other charges.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO