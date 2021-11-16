Join us for our last Building Racial Equity workshop of the year!

New York, NY (For Immediate Release) - Dance/NYC is pleased to announce Dance/NYC's 2022 Symposium which will take place from Thursday, March 17 to Saturday, March 19, 2022 as a hybrid event including both online and in-person activities at Hunter College. As the only multi-day gathering of its kind for the dance community in the metropolitan New York City area, the Symposium is a meeting place for members of the dance field to exchange ideas, expand networks, sharpen organizational practices, and deepen the inquiry around New York City’s legacy and trajectory of dance-making.
