Join us for our last Building Racial Equity workshop of the year!

We hope you can join us for our annual Human Rights Day event on December 9, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. EST. Each year, the Law Library of Congress celebrates Human Rights Day to commemorate the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the United Nations General Assembly with an event designed to promote understanding and recognition of human rights around the globe. This year’s event focuses on the intersection of health and human rights, with a panel that will bring together leading health and legal scholars and practitioners. The panel will discuss the interactions between health and human rights, and how human rights can help to strengthen public health systems across the globe and improve the response to health challenges.

