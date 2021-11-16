ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Join us for our last Building Racial Equity workshop of the year!

dance.nyc
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur last Building Racial Equity in the Arts through Dance (BREAD) session for the 2021 year upon us, and we would love to have you as a participant!. As we bring our BREAD...

www.dance.nyc

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Two U.K. Arts Organizations Get $1 M. for Racial Equity Initiative

North London’s Freelands Foundation has awarded £800,000 ($1 million) to two leading arts organizations in the U.K. as part of a £3 million ($4 million) funding initiative to address racial inequality across the country’s cultural sector. The foundation’s long-term funding has been allocated towards two ambitious new residency programs launched by the Wysing Arts Centre and the University of the Arts London’s Decolonising Art Institute. Together, the two groups will organize collaborations between 120 artists of color and 30 domestic museums and galleries in a move to advance equity across the arts in the U.K. Under the plan, the Wysing Arts Centre...
SOCIETY
dance.nyc

Building Racial Equity Program: We Want to Hear About Your Challenges!

Saturday, Nov 13th | 12:30pm to 2:30pm EST & Wednesday, Nov 17th | 4pm to 6pm EST. As we bring our BREAD program to a close, we would like to hear from our participants this time around! For that reason, our November BREAD sessions will put the spotlight on YOU and challenges that you are having in trying to build more equity in your dance realm.
THEATER & DANCE
unl.edu

University leaders outline initiative to improve racial equity, inclusion

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln is taking the next step in its long-term journey to strengthen diversity, inclusivity and equity across all areas of the institution. After months of consideration, consultation and planning, campus leaders announced Nov. 17 a commitment of action that includes a series of measures that the university will take in the coming months. Arranged under five themes, the actions all link to the university’s N2025 strategic plan and will be actively monitored for progress.
LINCOLN, NE
WHEC TV-10

Commission on Racial and Structural Equity introduces 'Get Involved' tool

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Commission on Racial and Structural Equity (RASE) is trying to get more involved with the community. RASE allows people, organizations, businesses and educational sectors to help them tackle racial and systemic inequities. The commission launched a new "Get Involved" tool on its website where people...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Racial Equity#The Arts Through Dance#The Bread Team
trentondaily.com

‘Our Communities Financial Literacy Workshop’ a Huge Success

This past weekend, Trenton NAACP, Operation Rebuild Trenton and the African American Cultural Collaborative presented “Building Wealth in Our Communities Financial Literacy Workshop,” which provided education and resources on rebuilding wealth within the Trenton community. Part of a 12-part series, the all-day event was held on Saturday, Nov. 6 at...
TRENTON, NJ
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Listening sessions give families opportunity to discuss racial equity in Spokane schools

SPOKANE, Wash. — A group of parent volunteers is hoping to elevate the voices of students and families of color in Spokane schools. Just over a year ago, Spokane Public Schools passed an equity resolution in an effort to recognize challenges among the community. Stand for Children Washington, a non-profit education advocacy organization, is now holding listening sessions to allow...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
secondwavemedia.com

NEW helps nonprofits seeking racial justice and equity to challenge their missions and visions

At Nonprofit Enterprise at Work (NEW) we want to uplift people who are very mission-driven. We work with leaders of nonprofit organizations in Southeast Michigan, not only to uplift their voices, but also their thought processes, organizational processes and the ways they and their staff engage with their communities. Our goal is to help them realize the vision of their work, toward a just and thriving society.
CHARITIES
lacatholicworker.org

You Are Invited To Join Us

We hope you will join us for the first session of a 6-part Reckoning with Our Mission Histories series entitled “Healing Haunted Histories: How Facing Our Mission Past Can Redeem Us All” presented by Elaine Enns and Ched Myers on Sunday, November 21, from 1:00 – 2:30 pm (PST). Sign...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dance.nyc

Dance/NYC Announces the Dance/NYC 2022 Symposium

New York, NY (For Immediate Release) - Dance/NYC is pleased to announce Dance/NYC's 2022 Symposium which will take place from Thursday, March 17 to Saturday, March 19, 2022 as a hybrid event including both online and in-person activities at Hunter College. As the only multi-day gathering of its kind for the dance community in the metropolitan New York City area, the Symposium is a meeting place for members of the dance field to exchange ideas, expand networks, sharpen organizational practices, and deepen the inquiry around New York City’s legacy and trajectory of dance-making.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dance.nyc

ECS 2022 Info Sessions

Mare Nostrum Elements (MNE) is seeking choreographers for the 2022 edition of the EMERGING CHOREOGRAPHER SERIES (ECS#9) presented in partnership with LaGuardia Performing Arts Center-CUNY in Long Island City. The Emerging Choreographer Series is an intensive crash-course in self-producing; offering rehearsal space, compensation, career development consultations, and professional mentorship to...
PERFORMING ARTS
loc.gov

Join Us for Our Human Rights Day Event on December 9th

We hope you can join us for our annual Human Rights Day event on December 9, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. EST. Each year, the Law Library of Congress celebrates Human Rights Day to commemorate the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the United Nations General Assembly with an event designed to promote understanding and recognition of human rights around the globe. This year’s event focuses on the intersection of health and human rights, with a panel that will bring together leading health and legal scholars and practitioners. The panel will discuss the interactions between health and human rights, and how human rights can help to strengthen public health systems across the globe and improve the response to health challenges.
POLITICS
broadwaynews.com

Stefanie Frey joins Actors’ Equity as mobilization director

Stefanie Frey will rejoin the staff of Actors’ Equity in the role of mobilization director. Frey previously worked as a national organizer at Equity, working on projects such as the 2019 strike for profit participation in Broadway show development and the 2016 Off-Broadway negotiations, which included the #FairWageOnstage group. She will start as mobilization director, a new role within Equity, on Dec. 1.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Times-Reporter

FAO school health care grant available

A grant opportunity focusing on school-based health care in Appalachian Ohio is available from the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio’s I’m a Child of Appalachia fund and supported through UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Ohio.   Up to $50,000 is available to support collaboration and capacity-building activities related to school-based and community-based health care in Appalachian Ohio. Requests can...
HEALTH SERVICES
Model D

NEW helps nonprofits seeking racial justice and equity to challenge their missions and visions

At Nonprofit Enterprise at Work (NEW) we want to uplift people who are very mission-driven. We work with leaders of nonprofit organizations in Southeast Michigan, not only to uplift their voices, but also their thought processes, organizational processes and the ways they and their staff engage with their communities. Our goal is to help them realize the vision of their work, toward a just and thriving society.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy