Charleston Police searching for hit-and-run suspect

KANAWHA CITY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha Metro says that Charleston Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect.

Authorities say that the woman hit sustained minor injuries and that the driver left the scene.

This incident occurred in the Kanawha City area, police say.

