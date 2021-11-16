ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

U.S. bishops' advisory group says communion should not be partisan

By Editorials
West Central Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE, Md., Nov 16 (Reuters) - An advisory group to U.S. bishops urged the Catholic leaders on Tuesday to avoid making communion "a tool for division" as debate resurfaces in Catholic circles over whether President Joe Biden's support for abortion rights should disqualify him from receiving the sacrament. Gathered...

www.wctrib.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. Catholic bishops pass communion document without direct rebuke of Biden

BALTIMORE, Md., Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Roman Catholic bishops on Wednesday reaffirmed their stance that Catholics who defy church teaching without repenting should refrain from the sacrament of Holy Communion, but did not directly rebuke politicians for supporting abortion rights as some conservatives had hoped. The matter of communion...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
abc17news.com

Communion debated at national Catholic Bishops conference

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Communion, a center point of the Catholic faith, has been hotly debated among bishops since President Joe Biden's inauguration. Now, the U.S. Catholic Bishops Conference will vote on whether to approve a statement on communion. The U.S. Catholic Bishops Conference convened in person for the first...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Communion#Catholic Bishops#Abortion Law#Reuters#Catholics#The Supreme Court#Eucharist
Fairfield Mirror

Communion Shouldn’t Be Denied To Anyone

In an increasingly divided nation, American Catholics have established a new point of disagreement. A new controversy has arisen on the question of receiving Holy Communion, particularly with regard to politicians: who is worthy to receive, and who is not?. This developing scrutiny has been particularly focused on President Joe...
RELIGION
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Catholic Bishops Opt Not to Target Politicians Over Communion

U.S. bishops opted not to target specific politicians regarding their stance on abortion as it relates to Communion, according to a document prepared during the Conference of Catholic Bishops in Baltimore. The document, the first in more than 15 years to define the meaning of Communion, instead notes the “special responsibility” of notable Catholic figures to uphold the church’s “faith and moral law” while they remain in the public eye. The vote passed with 222 in favor, eight opposed, and three abstaining. The document was subject to heated debate over the last year as bishops discussed whether pro-choice Catholic politicians such as President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should partake in Communion. The vote follows a warning from the Vatican over the summer against targeting the president and remarks from Biden that Pope Francis approved of him receiving the church’s sacrament.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Daily Trojan

Vaccines should not be a partisan issue

The coronavirus pandemic changed our lives in March 2020. At the time, a vaccine seemed far away and, for many, a pipe dream that would come to fruition in a few years. However, because researchers have developed coronavirus vaccines for half a decade, producing a safe and effective SARS-CoV-2 vaccine did not entail starting from square one, which explains how we were graced with it so promptly.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Seattle Times

U.S. Catholic bishops to debate Communion, core of worship and spark of political fight

U.S. Catholic bishops will vote this week on their first position paper on Communion since 2006. And while the document will likely sidestep Catholic culture wars by not explicitly mentioning President Joe Biden or other abortion-rights-supporting Catholic politicians, the meeting will put on display important divisions that have been simmering for decades.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy