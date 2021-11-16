ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Claus to visit Battlefield Park

By Blake Vickers bvickers@richmondregister.com
Santa Claus is coming to the Richmond Battlefield's Pleasant View House (located at 1546 Battlefield Memorial Highway) on Nov. 20 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Kris Kringle returns to Battlefield Park after taking a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic. He will be garbed in a vintage Victorian outfit from the 1800's, which according to organizers, is more akin to a Father Christmas figure than the jolly elf who appears on Coca-Cola bottles. The Pleasant View House will also be decorated in a Victorian Christmas theme, with period style decorations on display in the house.

It will be a free event and is scheduled just in time for Christmas cards. Parents and guardians are encouraged to bring their camera to take pictures. Battlefield Park staff-members will be around to help take full family pictures.

While it is a free event, visitors are encouraged to take part in the Project Warm Feet initiative sponsored by Battlefield Park. It is a charitable event collecting donations of new, pre-packaged socks for men, women, and children. Warmer, athletic-fit socks are preferred. All donations will be going to the homeless and other needy people, most of them local. Project Warm Feet has donated over 10,000 pairs of socks since its founding in 2014.

Battlefield of Richmond Visitors Center Curator Philip Seyfrit said the gathering is chance to meet Santa in a more relaxed and less commercial setting.

"It's not in a commercial setting. You're not in a store or a mall where people are hollering and screaming," Seyfrit said. "It's a very calm way to spend your Sunday afternoon. We're all bombarded by so many things emails and texts and phone calls. So this is a way of doing it where you can step back, take a deep breath, and remember how it was when you were a kid."

Light refreshments will be onsite and children attending are encouraged to bring their own handwritten Christmas lists for Santa.

