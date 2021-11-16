LCB To Hold Lottery for Sale of Rare Whiskey

COLUMBUS, Ohio (ADAMS) – Ohio Liquor Control is holding a lottery for the right to buy rare high-end bottles of liquor, including one worth over $2,000. OLC officials announced yesterday that people can now submit their information for the new Ohio Bottle Lottery until November 15th. Bottles in the lottery...
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi has reached one billion dollars in lottery sales in less than two years. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation made the announcement about its gross sales on Monday. To go along with those sales, nearly a quarter of a billion dollars has gone back to the state.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — If you like whiskey, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is giving you a chance to get your hands on a rare bottle. Five lotteries, one of which will include multiple drawings, will be held for the 425 bottles of limited-release whiskeys. They’ll give people the opportunity to buy the whiskey.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Education Lottery on Monday temporarily stopped sales for its ‘Pick 3’ and ‘Pick 4’ games. Lottery officials said the suspension was due to an issue that caused some tickets purchased on Monday, after the midday drawing, to default to the November 22 midday drawing. “Sales will resume once […]
Anyone who ever wanted tickets to a massively popular concert is familiar with the scenario: Tickets go on sale, and immediately giant blocks of them are snapped up in the first few minutes. Before the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board instituted its limited-release lotteries in 2015, the same thing happened to...
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced this week that Pennsylvania residents will have the chance to buy 425 bottles of rare whiskey through an upcoming Limited-Release Lottery. Interested residents and licensees will have until 5 p.m. Friday to opt in to one or more of the lotteries...
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT/WCSC) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials say they had to temporarily suspend sales for the Pick 3 and Pick 4 games. According to lottery officials, an issue caused some tickets purchased on Monday after the midday drawing to default to the Nov. 22 midday drawing, instead of the night drawing for Nov. 15.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Time is running out for people to get their hands on some rare whiskeys. Today is the deadline day for the Pennsylvania State Liquor Control Board’s lottery. People will have until 5:00 today to enter the contest. The board is holding five different lotteries for 425 bottles...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Education Lottery temporarily suspended sales Monday for the Pick 3 and Pick 4 games due to an issue that caused some tickets purchased on Nov. 15 after the midday drawing to default to the Nov. 22 midday drawing instead. Sales have since resumed...
Bevridge, an e-commerce platform offering exclusive spirit experiences, has partnered with Whiskey Live to launch a curated whiskey tasting kit called American Single Malts by Whisky Live. Industry experts assembled the new kit to provide customers access to rare, premium whiskey expressions. The collection includes bottles from some of the...
SEASIDE — The PEO Holiday Treasures Boutique sale is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Seaside Elks Lodge, 324 Avenue A. In addition to homemade sweet and savory bakery items, there are theme tables: Christmas, children, beach, kitchen, woodsy, garden/floral and vintage items and jewelry.
Love Keen shoes? Don’t miss this huge sale on Zulily!. Zulily is having a big Keen Shoe Sale starting tomorrow, but you can get early access to it as our reader starting NOW! You’ll also get an exclusive 10% additional discount when you shop through our link!. This is a...
Stock up on scholarly gems and holiday gifts at IU Press’ one-day holiday book sale Dec. 1, in the main lobby of Wells Library. This overstock sales event, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will feature paperback books priced at $1 and hardback books priced at $5. The sale will...
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — In Friday’s meeting of the Kentucky Lottery Corporation’s board of directors, they announced that financial results are strong through October – with records being broken along the way. Maggie Garrison, VP of Finance, says sales for the first quarter of the fiscal year amounted to $409.2 million. This makes for the highest […]
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — This story is crazy!. An Irish pub in Rocky River bought a very rare bottle of whiskey. It's so rare it cost about $45,000. Gormley's Pub posted on its Facebook page that only 70 bottles of the Midleton whiskey were produced. It was released from the popular Midleton Distillery in County Cork, Ireland. And if you're willing to pay a hefty price, you can be one of the first to sample it next month.
A man in Massachusetts attended a routine estate sale four years ago, where a small drawing of a woman and child caught his eye. At the bottom was one of art history’s most recognizable monograms: “A.D.”. On a lark, he bought it for $30. At the very least, it was...
This Friday, independent retailers across the country will shut down their websites, donate their profits to charity and plant trees as part of a renewed drive against the rabid consumerism encouraged by large online sellers offering deals for Black Friday. About 85% of independent retailers will not participate this year...
SLRRRP Shots, the niche brand specializing in ready-to-drink jello shots, has announced the release of a new product: the 'Cinnamon Whiskey' gelatin shot. According to the company, the new product is the first-of-its-kind on the market and will now belong to SLRRRP Shots' year-round lineup. The new jello shot is...
