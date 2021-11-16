ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

LCB To Hold Lottery for Sale of Rare Whiskey

By Andy Paulsen
wesb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will be awarding the right to buy bottles of rare...

wesb.com

Comments / 0

Related
963xke.com

Ohio Liquor Control holds lottery for right to buy some bottles

COLUMBUS, Ohio (ADAMS) – Ohio Liquor Control is holding a lottery for the right to buy rare high-end bottles of liquor, including one worth over $2,000. OLC officials announced yesterday that people can now submit their information for the new Ohio Bottle Lottery until November 15th. Bottles in the lottery...
OHIO STATE
wcbi.com

Mississippi reaches one billion dollars in lottery sales

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi has reached one billion dollars in lottery sales in less than two years. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation made the announcement about its gross sales on Monday. To go along with those sales, nearly a quarter of a billion dollars has gone back to the state.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lottery#Whiskey#Liquor#Lcb#Finewineandgoodsprits Com
WRDW-TV

Some S.C. lottery sales halted after issue; non-winners can get refunds

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT/WCSC) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials say they had to temporarily suspend sales for the Pick 3 and Pick 4 games. According to lottery officials, an issue caused some tickets purchased on Monday after the midday drawing to default to the Nov. 22 midday drawing, instead of the night drawing for Nov. 15.
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
WTGS

Sales resume for SC lottery games after ticket issue caused suspension

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Education Lottery temporarily suspended sales Monday for the Pick 3 and Pick 4 games due to an issue that caused some tickets purchased on Nov. 15 after the midday drawing to default to the Nov. 22 midday drawing instead. Sales have since resumed...
LOTTERY
TrendHunter.com

Interactive Whiskey Tasting Kits

Bevridge, an e-commerce platform offering exclusive spirit experiences, has partnered with Whiskey Live to launch a curated whiskey tasting kit called American Single Malts by Whisky Live. Industry experts assembled the new kit to provide customers access to rare, premium whiskey expressions. The collection includes bottles from some of the...
DRINKS
The Astorian

PEO holds boutique sale

SEASIDE — The PEO Holiday Treasures Boutique sale is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Seaside Elks Lodge, 324 Avenue A. In addition to homemade sweet and savory bakery items, there are theme tables: Christmas, children, beach, kitchen, woodsy, garden/floral and vintage items and jewelry.
SEASIDE, OR
moneysavingmom.com

Huge Keen Shoes Sale + Extra 10% Exclusive Discount! {Early Access!}

Love Keen shoes? Don’t miss this huge sale on Zulily!. Zulily is having a big Keen Shoe Sale starting tomorrow, but you can get early access to it as our reader starting NOW! You’ll also get an exclusive 10% additional discount when you shop through our link!. This is a...
SHOPPING
iu.edu

IU Press to hold holiday book sale

Stock up on scholarly gems and holiday gifts at IU Press’ one-day holiday book sale Dec. 1, in the main lobby of Wells Library. This overstock sales event, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will feature paperback books priced at $1 and hardback books priced at $5. The sale will...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky Lottery sees record sales in over three decades

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — In Friday’s meeting of the Kentucky Lottery Corporation’s board of directors, they announced that financial results are strong through October – with records being broken along the way. Maggie Garrison, VP of Finance, says sales for the first quarter of the fiscal year amounted to $409.2 million. This makes for the highest […]
LOTTERY
WKYC

Rocky River pub buys rare Irish whiskey for $45K; here's how you can try it

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — This story is crazy!. An Irish pub in Rocky River bought a very rare bottle of whiskey. It's so rare it cost about $45,000. Gormley's Pub posted on its Facebook page that only 70 bottles of the Midleton whiskey were produced. It was released from the popular Midleton Distillery in County Cork, Ireland. And if you're willing to pay a hefty price, you can be one of the first to sample it next month.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
The Guardian

Black Friday: largest boycott planned by independent retailers

This Friday, independent retailers across the country will shut down their websites, donate their profits to charity and plant trees as part of a renewed drive against the rabid consumerism encouraged by large online sellers offering deals for Black Friday. About 85% of independent retailers will not participate this year...
RETAIL
TrendHunter.com

Cinnamon Whiskey Jello Shots

SLRRRP Shots, the niche brand specializing in ready-to-drink jello shots, has announced the release of a new product: the 'Cinnamon Whiskey' gelatin shot. According to the company, the new product is the first-of-its-kind on the market and will now belong to SLRRRP Shots' year-round lineup. The new jello shot is...
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy