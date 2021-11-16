LCB To Hold Lottery for Sale of Rare Whiskey

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — This story is crazy!. An Irish pub in Rocky River bought a very rare bottle of whiskey. It's so rare it cost about $45,000. Gormley's Pub posted on its Facebook page that only 70 bottles of the Midleton whiskey were produced. It was released from the popular Midleton Distillery in County Cork, Ireland. And if you're willing to pay a hefty price, you can be one of the first to sample it next month.

ROCKY RIVER, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO