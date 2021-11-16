Researchers develop rapid computer software to track pandemics as they happen

Software development is the process of generating and maintaining applications, frameworks, and other software components through conceiving, specifying, designing, programming, documenting, testing, and bug resolving. Software development company entails writing and maintaining source code, but it also encompasses all activities that lead from the conception of a desired piece of software to its final manifestation, usually in a planned and structured manner. Research, new development, prototyping, modification, reuse, re-engineering, maintenance, and any other activities that result in software products are all included in software development. Software can be made for a wide range of purposes. The three most prevalent purposes are to fulfil the special needs of a specific client or organisation (known as custom software), to meet a perceived need of a group of potential users (known as commercial software), or for personal use (known as open source software) (e.g. a scientist may write software to automate a mundane task).

SOFTWARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO