Researchers develop rapid computer software to track pandemics as they happen

By Georgia State University
Phys.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at Georgia State University have created lightning-fast computer software that can help nations track and analyze pandemics, like the one caused by COVID-19, before they spread like wildfire around the globe. The group of computer science and mathematics researchers says its new software is several orders of magnitude...

phys.org

The Weather Channel

Plant-based Antiviral Treatment Effective for All Strains of COVID-19: Study

A plant-based antiviral treatment for COVID-19 has found to be effective at treating all strains of COVID-19, even the highly infectious Delta variant. Scientists at the University of Nottingham in the UK found that the Delta variant, compared with other recent strains, showed the highest ability to multiply in cells and was most able to spread to neighbouring cells directly.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Treatment Breakthrough: Lung Autopsies Reveal New Data

The news about the novel coronavirus and the health disasters that it can trigger continues. It’s been just revealed that the novel virus can prevent lung tissue repair and regeneration. Check out the available reports about this matter below. Lung autopsies of covid 19 patients reveal data about potential treatment.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers develop CRISPR-based rapid diagnostic tool for SARS-CoV-2

Blending experts from molecular genetics, chemistry and health sciences, researchers at the University of California San Diego have created a rapid diagnostic technology that detects SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The new SENSR (sensitive enzymatic nucleic acid sequence reporter), described in a paper published in the journalACS Sensors, is based on CRISPR gene-editing technology that allows speedy detection of pathogens by identifying genetic sequences in their DNA or RNA.
SAN DIEGO, CA
protocol.com

Putting the power of software development in the hands of everyone

The Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that by 2026, the shortage of engineers in the U.S. will exceed 1.2 million, while 545,000 software developers will have left the market by that time. Meanwhile, business is becoming increasingly more digital-first, and teams need the tools in place to keep distributed teams aligned and able to respond quickly to changing business needs. That means businesses need to build powerful workplace applications without relying on developers.
SOFTWARE
MedicalXpress

Researchers present new cardiovascular computer models

When you're staring petrified at the new Resident Evil movie, or breathlessly following along to a vintage Jane Fonda aerobics video, what happens to your blood flow?. Ph.D. candidate Joseph C. Muskat and a group from Purdue University created algorithms that model how healthy young adults respond to fear- and exercise-induced stress. The simulations allow scientists to probe parts of the cardiovascular system individually and measure blood pressure and flow patterns—difficult feats in living, breathing humans.
TECHNOLOGY
missouri.edu

Engineer develops software tool to investigate root growth

Video processing software could help farmers increase yield and grow more resilient plants. A University of Missouri engineer has developed a software tool that could give farmers greener thumbs. The new tool, created by Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Kannappan Palaniappan, is set to help farmers develop crop cultivars that are drought resistant, ensuring roots can reach falling water tables, adapt to warmer temperatures and be more resilient to environmental changes.
COLUMBIA, MO
Engadget

Brilliant could be the key to learning software development

It takes a pretty brilliant mind to come up with some of the innovations that rock our world. Samuel Morse was debating electromagnetism with friends over dinner when he wondered why information couldn’t travel across a wire just like an electrical current. In that moment, the telegraph was born. And...
SOFTWARE
lifewire.com

Security Researchers Find That Bluetooth Can Be Tracked

Researchers from UC San Diego learned how to track individual Bluetooth signals, which poses a privacy and security risk, but tracking isn't 100% accurate across all devices. A recently-published paper from security researchers at UC San Diego explains that Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) isn't as secure as once thought. It turns out that, despite having built-in encryption measures, BLE often produces a unique signal that can still be found and tracked.
TECHNOLOGY
twollow.com

What is Software development

Software development is the process of generating and maintaining applications, frameworks, and other software components through conceiving, specifying, designing, programming, documenting, testing, and bug resolving. Software development company entails writing and maintaining source code, but it also encompasses all activities that lead from the conception of a desired piece of software to its final manifestation, usually in a planned and structured manner. Research, new development, prototyping, modification, reuse, re-engineering, maintenance, and any other activities that result in software products are all included in software development. Software can be made for a wide range of purposes. The three most prevalent purposes are to fulfil the special needs of a specific client or organisation (known as custom software), to meet a perceived need of a group of potential users (known as commercial software), or for personal use (known as open source software) (e.g. a scientist may write software to automate a mundane task).
SOFTWARE
gitconnected.com

5 Tips To Ace Your Software Development Internship

Have you prospered at your first software development internship? Showed every bit of your capabilities, delivered great results, and got a return offer? Me neither, that’s why I am sharing my TOP tips that would have helped me!. I am Tomas, a Frontend Developer at Vinted. I’ve done my share...
COMPUTERS
Canyon News

Online Casino Software Development: A 5-Step Process

UNITED STATES—Creating software of any kind has its challenges, and online casinos throw up some unique obstacles which need to be encompassed in the development process. Knowing what steps to take is half the struggle, so here is an overview of some of the main points on the journey from conception to launch which web-based gambling services require.
GAMBLING
TechCrunch

5 ways to improve mental health for software developers

Software development at its best is a creative endeavor. Developers need a certain level of comfort to be able to produce quality work. Boring tasks, noisy offices and too many meetings can impact productivity even in the best of times. However, health is something more fundamental, almost on the lowest...
MENTAL HEALTH
devops.com

Successful Software Development in a Hybrid Environment

The desire to work from home or from anywhere has only increased as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers. Employees cite a number of reasons why they prefer to skip the office, including cutting commuting times, being more productive, caring for family members and exploring new locations. People are increasingly comfortable with remote interactions and the new technology tools that have sprouted to support the work-from-anywhere trend. On average, employees said they want to work from home 2.5 days a week, according to a monthly survey of 5,000 Americans, while 73% of employees seek hybrid work environments where they have some flexibility in where and when they work.
SOFTWARE
Forbes

How To Prevent Software Development Failure

Nate Nead is the CEO of DEV.co and SEO.co. Nate and his teams specialize in custom software development, web design and digital marketing. Most business leaders are excited to launch new software development projects. This is the chance to create a new product or make the business more efficient with the help of a brand new tool. If done right, it can make a client happy, streamline your efficiency or help you make more money in some other way. But if done wrong, it can be a total waste of time and resources.
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

5G and edge computing will lead an app development revolution

A ResearchAndMarkets report evaluates the outlook for 5G technology, infrastructure, devices, applications, and services. The report also assesses the technologies, capabilities, and anticipated communications and computing solutions beyond 5G. The report provides analysis for leading 5G and edge computing supported applications and services along with forecasting from 2021 to 2025,...
TECHNOLOGY
techxplore.com

Researchers train computers to predict the next designer drugs

UBC researchers have trained computers to predict the next designer drugs before they are even on the market, technology that could save lives. Law enforcement agencies are in a race to identify and regulate new versions of dangerous psychoactive drugs such as bath salts and synthetic opioids, even as clandestine chemists work to synthesize and distribute new molecules with the same psychoactive effects as classical drugs of abuse.
ENGINEERING
aithority.com

Heirloom Computing Showcases Its Single-Click Mainframe To Cloud Software Platform

Mobile ecommerce design platform appoints former Canva senior executive to Chief Product Officer role. Famous, the company that empowers everyone to create and sell anything online, no design or coding skills required, announced the appointment of Laura Haines as Chief Product Officer. Haines will bring her extensive product management knowledge and expertise to further elevate the Famous product into a versatile and popular tool that anyone can use for ecommerce.
SOFTWARE
inavateonthenet.net

LED development twists light in quantum computing breakthrough

Researchers from Nagoya University have developed a method to generate room temperature, electrically tuneable LED's, twisting light that can switch direction to accelerate quantum information processing technologies. Light particles, known as photons, can be used for storing and transporting large amounts of data data, and offering applications in quantum processing.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

By keeping ferroelectric 'bubbles' intact, researchers pave way for new devices

When a magician suddenly pulls a tablecloth off a table laden with plates and glasses, there is a moment of suspense as the audience wonders if the stage will soon be littered with broken glass. Until now, an analogous dilemma had faced scientists working with special electrical bubbles to create the next generation of flexible microelectronic and energy storage devices.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Researchers prepare dual stimulus responsive alginate hydrogel

Stimuli-responsive hydrogels not only express excellent biocompatibility, but also can respond when exposed to external stimulation, enabling a wider range of applications in biomedicine. However, at present, stimuli-responsive hydrogel shows poor mechanical properties and limited response to a single stimulus. There is a great need for stimuli-responsive hydrogels with excellent mechanical properties and capability to respond to multiple stimuli.
CHEMISTRY

