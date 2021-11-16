ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Life experience shapes dogs' interaction with humans

By FAPESP
Phys.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's an everyday scene. Pooch wants a tasty-looking piece of cake that's sitting on the table. What does he do? He gazes longingly at the titbit, ogles his master or mistress, and glances back at the cake. This "conversation" with humans gets him what he wants. Communication between dogs...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
kvrr.com

Students Hold Interactive Dog Walk

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Dogs in the FM area are being treated by NDSU students and their pet project, Playtime Pet Events. “One of the assignments for the semester is to pretty much come up with a business idea and have some sort of prototype or service that shows what your business entails. So for ours, we decided to do events for dogs” said co-creator, Tanaya Hopkins.
FARGO, ND
US 103.1

Human Holiday Foods That Are Not Good For Your Dog

Are you familiar with the term 'sharing is caring? In most instances that is indeed the case, except when it comes to sharing popular holiday foods with your dog and or dogs. As hard as it may be to say no - it is for their own good. I know...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Pet Dogs#The Experiment#Fapesp#Behavioural Processes#The Canine Laboratory#Usp#Department Of Psychology
awardswatch.com

‘The Girl and the Spider’ review: A tangled web provides a fascinating contemplation of human interaction [Grade: B]

In their second feature film, The Girl and the Spider, Swiss brothers Ramon and Silvan Zürcher continue to explore the themes and style that they displayed in their debut, The Strange Little Cat (2013). The Zürcher style centers around ordinary, everyday moments strung together by an organized chaos of human movement, challenging the viewer to spy something fascinating in the otherwise banal. A similar vibe is present in The Girl and the Spider, a film that bypasses plot in favor of carefully choreographed human interactions, some for just a moment, and some that linger just long enough to be uncomfortable.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thepostathens.com

Interacting with deer on campus can be dangerous for them, humans

The Ohio University community benefits from campus wildlife, but it is best to observe from a distance to avoid injury or inadvertently harming the animals, experts said. An article recently published on OU’s news website warned that deer may be more active at this time because of their breeding season during October and November.
WILDLIFE
L.A. Weekly

COVID-19 Survivors May Experience These Two Newly Discovered Side Effects

A recent study found a pair of side effects that are associated with long-haul COVID-19. There are a couple of recurring side effects that are now being associated with post-COVID-19 symptoms (also known as “long COVID”). According to a new study, memory loss and cognitive dysfunction are common symptoms linked with survivors of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Brazil
WJCL

Golf ball-finding dog donates to humane society

MINNEAPOLIS (Video: WCCO via CNN) — Earlier this month was National Animal Shelter Week. And in Minneapolis, a Bernese mountain dog did his part to help his fellow canines. The pup teamed up with his owner to use his natural fetch abilities to raise money for shelter animals in need.
PETS
VentureBeat

Personalization: Tips for building a human experience

As the Covid-19 pandemic shifted the world to digital seemingly overnight, it became more important than ever for businesses to ensure that the services they provide are always available and accessible and that customers can achieve their needs digitally. As consumer reliance on digital services continued to surge, so did...
TECHNOLOGY
westplainsdailyquill.net

Life stories told as part of The Human Library project

Everyone has a story to tell, and if we listen closely, we will discover we’re more alike than we are different. That is the message behind The Human Library, a unique program hosted by Missouri State University-West Plains’ Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. The Oct. 19 event at the Garnett...
MISSOURI STATE
duke.edu

Choose Your Path Wisely: Creating Interactive Learning Experiences for Drone Pilots Through Twine

The Unoccupied Aircraft Systems Applications and Operations in Environmental Science three-course sequence kicked off in October, beginning with the course Introduction to Unoccupied Aircraft Systems (UAS) in Biology, Ecology, and Conservation. Led by David W. Johnston, Associate Professor of the Practice of Marine Conservation & Ecology in the Nicholas School of the Environment and the Director of the Marine Robotics and Remote Sensing (MaRRS) Lab at the Duke Marine Laboratory, the course focuses on how drones can be applied in biological, ecological and conservation research. Targeted toward research professionals, the end goal of the course is to demonstrate how drones can be applied to learners’ research. The introductory course familiarizes learners with drone platforms, sensors and their uses; flight concepts for fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft; and basic operational considerations, in addition to the legal and ethical implications of drone technology and fundamental best practices around their use.
TECHNOLOGY
cvindependent.com

Vine Social: Your Life Experiences Shape What You Smell in a Glass of Wine

“Ahhh, yes, aromas of dried figs, wrapped in sage, with just a hint of sweet pipe tobacco and macerated cherries.”. “I’m picking up nuances of passionfruit dusted with salt, and the slightest note of cantaloupe on the finish.”. “I … uh, just smell wine?”. If that last quote is something...
DRINKS
Phys.org

Study: COVID tech took a toll on work-from-home moms

It's no secret that being a work-from-home mom during the dawn of the COVID-19 pandemic was a drag. And those tech tools—video meetings and texting—designed to make remote work easier? They just added to the stress and exacerbated the mental health toll on burnt out moms trying to hold everything together.
EDUCATION
TechCrunch

Inpathy aims to be a social network that mirrors real human experience

And yet, most of us just can’t quit social networking. Even if it makes us feel bad about ourselves. The constant comparisons of our lives to the highlight reels that people post on Facebook and Instagram is ridiculously lopsided since the majority of those platforms’ users don’t post unflattering photos of themselves, or share their sad or bad news with others.
INTERNET
The Independent

Giant owl not seen for 150 years pictured in wild for first time

A giant owl that has gone almost unseen in African rainforests for 150 years has been photographed in the wild for the first time by British scientists working in Ghana. Shelley’s Eagle Owl was spotted on 16 October in what has been hailed as a “sensational discovery” by ecologists. With only a few thousand thought to be in existence, the species is officially classified as being at risk of extinction.A picture of the bird was taken by Dr Joseph Tobias, of the Department of Life Sciences at Imperial College London, and Dr Robert Williams, an ecologist from Somerset. The...
WILDLIFE
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This First

COVID cases are declining nationwide, but the pandemic is far from over. New daily cases continue to hover around 70,000. It's important to remain vigilant about symptoms of the virus. Nearly all new COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy