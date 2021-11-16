ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Seismic shockwave pattern may be redirecting earthquake damage

By University of Texas at Austin
Phys.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research from The University of Texas at Austin could change the way scientists think about potential damage from earthquakes. The study examined data from one of the densest seismic arrays ever deployed and found that earthquakes emit their strongest seismic shockwaves in four opposing directions. The effect, which leaves a...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Hurricanes expected to linger over Northeast cities, causing greater damage

By the late 21st century, northeastern U.S. cities will see worsening hurricane outcomes, with storms arriving more quickly but slowing down once they've made landfall. As storms linger longer over the East Coast, they will cause greater damage along the heavily populated corridor, according to a new study. In the...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oklahoma State
Phys.org

Astronomers detect a black hole in NGC 1850

An international team of astronomers reports the detection of a black hole in a globular cluster known as NGC 1850. The newly found black hole is about 11 times more massive than the sun and turns out to be a part of a binary system. The finding was detailed in a paper published November 12 on arXiv.org.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

New theory connects tree uprooting and sediment movement

The critical zone is Earth's outer skin, the space between treetops and bedrock. The critical zone is a community comprising rock, water, soil, air, and the flora and fauna that live on Earth's surface. As floods, landslides, and other geologic hazards shape landscapes, they transform the critical zone and the life-giving processes that support ecosystems.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Seismic Hazard#Shockwaves#Extreme Weather#The University Of Texas#Brown University
Phys.org

Scientist reveals cause of lost magnetism at meteorite site

A University of Alaska Fairbanks scientist has discovered a method for detecting and better defining meteorite impact sites that have long lost their telltale craters. The discovery could further the study of not only Earth's geology but also that of other bodies in our solar system. The key, according to...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Climate warming forecasts may be too rosy: study

UN projections of how much current climate policies and national pledges to cut carbon pollution will slow global warming are more uncertain than widely assumed, researchers reported Monday. Leading into this month's COP26 summit, the UN said existing policies would see Earth's average surface temperature rise a "catastrophic" 2.7 degrees...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Bird study illustrates the interplay between disease transmission and behavior

A study examining eye disease in a common bird species shows how pathology and behavior interact in complex ways that determine how widely a pathogen can spread. The study, published recently in the academic journal Biology Letters, examined pairs of house finches to see how readily mycoplasmal conjunctivitis passes from one bird to another based on lesion severity and feeding behavior. By tracking the severity of disease in infected birds, the researchers noted trends that made transmission more or less likely, said Rachel Ruden, an affiliate assistant professor of veterinary diagnostic and production animal medicine at Iowa State University and a co-author of the study.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

New formula provides key to predicting microbial growth

Just like cars need fuel to run, microorganisms need energy to live. We know combustion engines, such as in cars or power plants, lose efficiency when they run faster—similarly, a new publication by a Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientist and his team reveals that microbes lose efficiency as their metabolic rates increase.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Phys.org

Scientists discover the first ferromagnetic quasicrystals

Since the discovery of quasicrystals (QCs), solids that mimic crystals in their long-range order but lack periodicity, scientists have sought physical properties related to their peculiar structure. Now, an international group of researchers led by Tokyo University of Science, have reported a long-range magnetic order in QCs with icosahedral symmetry that turns ferromagnetism below certain temperatures.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Studying the causes of biodiversity loss is a logistical Herculean task

The question of the causes of species extinction confronts science with complex tasks. Dr. Sarah Redlich from the Biocentre discusses the challenge of creating a study design. Research groups all over the world are trying to disentangle the causes of biodiversity loss. One thing is clear: there is no single cause. Behind the decline of biodiversity lies a complex bundle of causes.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Image: Hubble catches celestial prawn drifting through the cosmic deep

The Prawn Nebula is a massive stellar nursery located in the constellation Scorpius, about 6,000 light years from Earth. Though the nebula stretches 250 light-years and covers a space four times the size of the full moon, it emits light primarily in wavelengths the human eye cannot detect, making it extremely faint to earthbound viewers. Hubble's gaze, however, shows a small section of the nebula here in both visible and invisible infrared light, capturing dazzling detail of the nebula's structure, including bright areas of glowing gas.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

How sugar-loving microbes could help power future cars

It sounds like modern-day alchemy: Transforming sugar into hydrocarbons found in gasoline. But that's exactly what scientists have done. In a forthcoming study in Nature Chemistry, researchers report harnessing the wonders of biology and chemistry to turn glucose (a type of sugar) into olefins (a type of hydrocarbon, and one of several types of molecules that make up gasoline).
SCIENCE
Phys.org

High-speed propeller star is fastest spinning confirmed white dwarf

A white dwarf star that completes a full rotation once every 25 seconds is the fastest spinning confirmed white dwarf, according to a team of astronomers from the Universities of Sheffield and Warwick. They have established the spin period of the star for the first time, confirming it as an...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Heat flow controls the movement of skyrmions in an insulating magnet

Tiny amounts of heat can be used to control the movement of magnetic whirlpools called skyrmions, RIKEN physicists have shown. This ability could help to develop energy-efficient forms of computing that harness waste heat. Skyrmions are minuscule vortices that form when the magnetic flux of a group of atoms organizes...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Monarchs evolved mutations to withstand milkweed toxins; so did their predators

Monarch butterflies and their close relatives thrive on poisonous milkweed, thanks to genetic mutations that block the effects of the plant's toxins while allowing the poisons to accumulate in the caterpillar or adult insects as deterrents to hungry predators. Turns out some of those insect-eating predators evolved similar mutations in...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

The host galaxy of a fast radio burst

Fast radio bursts (FRBs) are bright pulses of emission at radio wavelengths (seen mostly at wavelengths of tens of centimeters) whose physical mechanism(s) are mysterious. The bursts last between hundredths of a millisecond to a few milliseconds, and none of them has been associated with a specific source, even though thousands of FRBs have been detected since the first one was spotted fourteen years ago. Equally puzzling is the fact that most FRBs do not repeat, one of the reasons why follow-up observations to identify the originating sources are so difficult. Nevertheless, a small minority of FRBs do repeat, and four of these "repeaters" have been found to originate within host galaxies whose environments include modest star formation, possibly a clue to the nature of the objects or environments responsible for them.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy