Tanger Outlets Lancaster to Kick Off Seasonal Festivities with Holiday Tree Lighting Event, Nov. 20

Tanger Outlets

Tanger Outlets Lancaster invites shoppers to jump start the holiday season with its Holiday Tree Lighting event, sponsored by Lapp Electric on Saturday, Nov. 20. The fun-filled festivities will take place from 4-8 p.m. around the Holiday Tree at the Gazebo.

Visitors can enjoy complimentary hot chocolate from the hot cocoa bar, order snacks from local food trucks, get immersed in festive sounds from Victorian Carolers and take photos with Santa. The magical tree lighting will take place at 6:30 p.m.

TangerClub VIP members will receive a holiday swag bag (while supplies last) at the VIP Tent, located near the food trucks.

WHAT: Holiday Tree Lighting Event

Guests will enjoy a night filled with holiday cheer, including Santa Claus, the tree lighting and festive food and drinks

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 20

4-8 p.m.

WHERE: Tanger Outlets Lancaster, around the Holiday Tree at the Gazebo

312 Stanley K. Tanger Blvd.

Lancaster, PA 17602

HOW: The event is free and open to the public; visitors have the option to purchase food at the food trucks