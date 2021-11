I have roots in the South Bay, Harbor Area, and San Pedro. For my high school prom, I drove all the way from Lynwood to Omelette and Waffle in San Pedro. Almost every Angeleno has fond memories of eating seafood at the San Pedro pier. Most of my 20s were spent working in this huge area of Los Angeles. I worked at a now-defunct taxi company that serviced the South Bay when I was in college. After that I worked as a driver delivering packages from the Amazon overlords in Redondo Beach, El Segundo, and Torrance. Then as a medical scribe in the Gundo for a few years. In other words, I have a real fondness for this part of L.A. because I spent most of my adult life here.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 DAYS AGO