ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Pfizer's COVID Drug Works Wonders. Here's How it Works.

American Council on Science and Health
American Council on Science and Health
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03E8gi_0cyaS2Tu00
The 3D Structure of a Viral Protease Image: Wikimedia

Although different chemists may have other opinions, to me, the most important of all chemical bonds is an amide bond. It consists of a nitrogen atom connected to a carbon atom, which is doubly bound to oxygen (Figure 1).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GjNMu_0cyaS2Tu00

Figure 1. (Left) An amide group consists of a carbon atom (1) bonded to a carbonyl group (red oval), which is connected to a nitrogen atom. The nitrogen atom can be bonded to either carbon or hydrogen atoms.

Things look a little different, but the concept is the same for proteins; the difference is that the amide bond is formed between the amine of one amino acid and the carboxylic acid of another one (Figure 2).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L88fj_0cyaS2Tu00

Figure 2. The basic structure of all amino acids that make up proteins. (Left) Amino acids, as the name implies, contain both amine and carboxylic acids in the same molecule. There are 20 different amino acids that make up proteins, all differing only by the side chains. Amino acids are so biologically important because contain both amine and carboxylic acid groups, enabling them to react with themselves to form polymers. These polymers are proteins – the basis of life. (Right) A small fragment of a protein containing 4 amino acids. The amide bonds are indicated by red hatch marks. The yellow arrows indicate the carbon where the side chains are attached. The largest protein in the human body contains 28,000 amino acids. Image: Astrochem

What does this have to do with COVID, Pfizer, or anything else?

This is where it gets interesting. When viruses replicate, they need to make copies of their genetic material and also must manufacture the proteins needed to provide structure and function for new virus particles. Thousands of amino acids are converted into large proteins by cellular ribosomes – protein factories. Although the ribosomes are perfectly happy to do this job (as if the dumb bastards have anything better to do), they can't finish the job.

When viral protein is made by the ribosome, it comes out as one long strand called a polyprotein. Polyproteins are useless to the virus. Although they contain all the structural and enzymatic proteins necessary to make new viruses, they must first be "processed" – cut into smaller pieces, which the virus can then use to replicate. This processing is done by enzymes called proteases. Pfizer's Paxlovid (2) inhibits this process, which is why the drug works; it is a direct-acting antiviral drug (DAAD) that is an inhibitor of the Mpro enzyme that cuts up the COVID polyprotein, allowing viral replication to take place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09FSax_0cyaS2Tu00

Depiction of a protease at work. The scissors represent the enzyme breaking amide bonds of a polyprotein, forming smaller (and useful) proteins. Image: Biova

One property of amides is that they're chemical tough guys; it is not easy to break the carbonyl-nitrogen bond. The reaction to break this bind is called hydrolysis, and you have to really pound on the molecule to make it happen. For example, conditions required to hydrolyze an amide include boiling it with strong acids (hydrochloric or sulfuric) or strong bases (sodium hydroxide) for hours to complete the reaction; protease enzymes can perform the same reaction millions of times faster. This is why drugs that inhibit these enzymes are so effective in shutting down polyprotein cleavage and, therefore, viral replication.

Pfizer's drug loves sulfur

There are four different types of protease enzymes. If I try to explain all of this, the two of you who are still reading this hideous article will cheerfully hurl yourselves in front of a bullet train. Since I don't want to lose such a large percentage of my followers, I'll keep it short and simple.

The COVID Mpro (main protease) is a cysteine protease inhibitor, meaning that it uses the thiol (S-H) group on the amino acid cysteine to catalyze the cleavage of the protein's amide bond. Paxlovid is designed to inhibit this process by reacting with the carbon designated with a green star (below).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gEI9B_0cyaS2Tu00

What's going on here is not as bad as it seems. The sulfur of the main protease reacts with (orange arrow) the nitrile (CN) group (green star) of the drug. Without going into too much chemistry, the nitrile is both chemically reactive and held within easy bonding distance of the cysteine sulfur atom (3). This results in the formation of what's called (sorry) a reversible covalent adduct (right), which means that a covalent bond, albeit a reversible bond, is formed between the inhibitor and the enzyme – a very good way to deactivate enzymes. A red hatch line designates this reversible bond. So, while Paxlovid doesn't permanently deactivate Mpro, it does a damn fine job of tying it up for a while.

I've sort of disrespected the rest of the molecule (blue oval) by calling it "stuff." But the stuff is also important; it causes Paxlovid to bind to Mpro and places the nitrile (cyano) group in the correct position to entice the enzyme's cysteine group into bonding with it. It wouldn't be inaccurate to call the "stuff" a "molecular wingman."

Bottom line

It is no accident that Paxlovid works; it is designed to do so. This is how drug design works: define an essential viral target (Mpro) and build a molecule to slow it down. This combination of chemistry and enzymology is both simple and complex at the same time and a fine example of how a drug can be rationally designed.

NOTE:

(1) There is one exception – hydrogen can replace carbon. These amides are called formamides.

(2) Paxlovid is actually a two-drug combination: PF-07321332, the actual inhibitor and ritonavir, originally an HIV protease inhibitor that inhibits the CYP enzymes that metabolize PF-07321332, giving it a longer half-life. For the purposes of this article I'm using Paxlovid and PF-07321332 interchangeably even though this is not technically correct.

(3) If you really want to torture yourself, here is the x-ray structure from a Pfizer paper which proves the mechanism of action. Good luck figuring this one out. And don't bother me!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTKII_0cyaS2Tu00

Comments / 26

Maddrop50
5d ago

Here’s how works; First you create a so called vaccine that does not work but kills people, Second you make a pill that you say cures people but still kills people, Third you have the people you are killing foot the bill, Fourth you cash in billions of dollars!!!!

Reply(3)
3
Related
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Weather Channel

Plant-based Antiviral Treatment Effective for All Strains of COVID-19: Study

A plant-based antiviral treatment for COVID-19 has found to be effective at treating all strains of COVID-19, even the highly infectious Delta variant. Scientists at the University of Nottingham in the UK found that the Delta variant, compared with other recent strains, showed the highest ability to multiply in cells and was most able to spread to neighbouring cells directly.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Covid#Drug Design#Covalent Bond#Covid Drug Works Wonders#Red Hatch
The Guardian

AstraZeneca’s new Covid treatment: what is it and how does it work?

Australia’s drugs regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), has granted “provisional determination” to pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca for a long-acting antibody cocktail which has shown promise in preventing Covid-19 in adults. Provisional determination is an early step in the drugs approval process and means AstraZeneca can now submit further data to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Inverse

Does smell training work for Covid-19 ? Here's what scientists know

As someone with a freakishly good sense of smell, it’s hard to imagine how disturbing it would be if one day it simply disappeared. Sure, I’ve lost it occasionally when I’ve been sick, but nothing a few decongestants couldn’t fix. But that’s the reality for many who had Covid-19. For...
SCIENCE
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims This Parasite Is In COVID-19 Vaccines

An image shared on Facebook over 700 times claims COVID-19 vaccines contain a parasite called Polypodium hydriforme. The parasite Polypodium hydriforme, which infects sturgeon and paddlefish eggs, is not listed as an ingredient in any of the COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. Experts also refuted the claim about COVID-19 vaccines containing the parasite.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden’s Plan to Keep Unvaccinated Out of Hospitals

Pfizer’s COVID antiviral treatment pills will cost $5 billion, and the government plans to distribute them to vulnerable groups as soon as the FDA approves the drug on an emergency basis. With the introduction of two antiviral treatments that have been proven effective in clinical trials, the threat of COVID...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Claims That COVID Jabs Can Be Used To Track You With ‘Luciferase’ Are False – The Substance Isn’t Even In The Vaccine

Emerald Robinson, the White House correspondent for the conservative news network Newsmax, recently tweeted that Moderna’s COVID vaccine contains luciferase “so that you can be tracked”. “Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends,” she added. This claim, which was later deleted, echoes claims previously...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

COVID-19: The older you are, the more antibodies you have

With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide, the pandemic’s spread is accelerating. In a new study from Université de Montréal, researchers found that those who received the Pfizer BioNTech or AstraZeneca vaccine had antibody levels that were much higher than infected individuals. These antibodies were also effective against the Delta...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists identify second HIV patient whose body appears to have rid itself of the virus

During infection, HIV places copies of its genome into the DNA of cells, creating what is known as a viral reservoir. In this state, the virus effectively hides from anti-HIV drugs and the body's immune response. In most people, new viral particles are constantly made from this reservoir. Anti-retroviral therapy (ART) can prevent the new viruses from being made but cannot eliminate the reservoir, necessitating daily treatment to suppress the virus.
SCIENCE
healthing.ca

Another generic anti-depressant proves helpful against COVID

Fluoxetine, the generic version of Prozac, has joined fluvoxamine in helping fight severe COVID, according to a new study. There’s now more evidence that people taking a generic anti-depressant are less likely to die from COVID, for reasons experts still don’t totally understand. A study from the University of California,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Knowridge Science Report

This familiar drug may help treat COVID-19

For the past year and a half, the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to engulf the globe, fueled in part by novel variants and the uneven distribution of vaccines. Every day, hundreds of thousands of new COVID-19 cases and thousands of new deaths are still being reported worldwide, creating a need for drugs that can combat the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
EatThis

What Taking a COVID Booster Does to Your Body

In the last six weeks, FDA has granted emergency use authorization to COVID booster shots by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. An estimated 70 million people are in the groups eligible for a booster. If that includes you, you might be wondering what to expect. Here's what getting a COVID booster shot does to your body. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
American Council on Science and Health

American Council on Science and Health

2K+
Followers
625
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

The American Council on Science and Health (ACSH) is a pro-science consumer advocacy organization and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The Council was founded in 1978 by a group of scientists with a singular focus: to publicly support evidence-based science and medicine and to debunk junk science and exaggerated health scares.

 https://www.acsh.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy