Mount St. Mary’s heads to College Park for rematch against last year’s NCAA Tournament opponent, Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Mount St. Mary’s (1-1) heads to College Park Tuesday night to take on No. 3 Maryland, the team that ended it’s season last year in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament.

“Obviously tonight is a huge test for our program and it will be good for us,” said now head coach, Antoine White, who was the associate head coach last season when Mount fell to the Terps 98-45 in that NCAA Tournament matchup in San Antonio, Tx. “It will be good to see where we are dating back to the last time we played them.”

Maryland, 3-0 so far this season, returns most last year’s team that, after defeating Mount, went on to the Sweet Sixteen where the No. 2 Terps were stunned by No. 6 Texas in a 64-61 loss.

This season, the Terps, lead by Sophomore forward/guard Angel Reese who averages 18.7 points per game, have outscored opponents by an average of 29 points through their first three games.

“We all know that they’re going to play extremely fast and get up and down and that they want an 80, 90 possession type of game [but] our practice team has done an excellent job of creating that pace that we’re going to see tonight.”

The Mountaineers, too, return four starters from last year’s NCAA Tournament team, and are coming off a record-setting 102-15 win over Division III Valley Forge , a game in which six players scored their career highs, including junior guard Aryna Taylor, who had 25 points on Saturday, and is currently leading the Mount, averaging 15.5 points per game.

Maryland is coming off a big win of their own, defeating James Madison 81-45, but come into Tuesday dealing with some injuries in the backcourt, with All-American junior guard, Ashley Owusu, going down against the Dukes with an ankle injury, and junior guard Diamond Miller and graduate student guard Channise Lewis both dealing with injuries as well and are considered day-to-day.

“The message for us is always the same. Go out and compete at a high level. It doesn’t matter what the name is on the jersey.”

Mount and Maryland will tip off at 7:00 p.m. and the game will air on the BTN.

