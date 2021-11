And just like that, Mascenic’s championship hopes were dashed. The Vikings were a season-long powerhouse, undefeated save for one loss at defending champion Newfound early in the fall. Coming in to Saturday’s NHIAA Division III championship game at Pinkerton, the No. 2 Vikings looked like they could contend with anyone, and the Mascenic faithful hoped that the No. 1 Bears’ early-season victory was long in the rearview. But Newfound proved otherwise, quickly, dominating Mascenic in the first two sets and making a huge comeback in the third to win their second straight title.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 14 DAYS AGO