Georgia man sold guns, cocaine to undercover cop in NYC; 25 guns seized

NEW YORK ( PIX11 ) — Authorities busted a gun-trafficking pipeline after a man from Georgia allegedly sold 25 guns and cocaine to an undercover officer. Yamil Torres-Rincon, 24, was taken into custody on Friday, charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance, criminal sale of firearms, and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor.

A three-month investigation determined that 25 guns were sold in Manhattan on four separate dates between September 3 and November 12. Before each sale, Torres-Rincon traveled from Georgia to New York, and on multiple occasions, he drove with guns concealed inside a hidden compartment in his vehicle, according to officials.

In total, 20 handguns—consisting of pistols and revolvers—and five assault weapons were seized. According to the NYPD, some were stolen. During the final sale to undercover agents, nine air pistols were also recovered, authorities said. On one occasion, an undercover officer had also purchased cocaine. The month-long wiretap investigation revealed Torres-Rincon allegedly negotiated larger narcotics deals.

He charged a combined $43,900 for 20 handguns and three assault weapons sold on the first three dates, officials said. Torres-Rincon attempted to flee during the last sale on Friday, but he was later apprehended in the vicinity of West 113rd Street and Old Broadway.

“Gun violence is surging across our city. Guns and drugs go hand in hand, and both lead to senseless deaths. Reducing the supply of illegal firearms on our streets is a top priority,” said Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget G. Brennan.

