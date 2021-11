We’re just three days out from Penn State’s biggest home game of the season, as 8-1 Michigan comes to town rank sixth in the nation in the College Football Playoff Poll. Although the game is set for Noon ET, Penn State is set for a de facto White Out. The athletic department hopes to replicate Penn State’s famous all white helmets, with fans in section EE and WE asked to wear blue, while the rest of the stadium wears white.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO