Out of Bounds | Episode 4 – Katelyn Silver Howard

Val Bisoglio, a character actor who played John Travolta’s father in Saturday Night Fever, appeared opposite Jack Klugman on all eight seasons of Quincy, M.E. and had an arc on The Sopranos has died. He was 95. His wife Bonnie Bisoglio said the actor died October 18 of Lewy body dementia at his home near San Olivos, CA. Born on May 7, 1926, in Manhattan, Bisoglio began his screen career with guest roles on series including Bonanza and Mayberry R.F.D. By the early 1970s, he appeared on such popular TV fare as The Mary Tyler Moore Show, All in the Family, The Partridge Family, Mannix and Love,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 24 DAYS AGO