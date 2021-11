Louisiana is now last in the nation in terms of recovery of COVID-related job losses and is not expected to get those jobs back for several years. The state has recovered only 38% of all jobs lost due to the pandemic, and employment levels at seven of the state’s nine metros is still 5% or more below levels from the fourth quarter of 2019, according to data compiled by Gary Wagner, Acadiana business economist at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

