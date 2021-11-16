Roadrunner, going faster, ends up in Maine after hitchhike

BOSTON (CBS) — Nearly 900,000 passengers are expected to travel through Logan Airport this Thanksgiving week. According to AAA, 53.4 million people across the country are expected to travel for the holiday. This holiday season air travel is up 80-percent, AAA says, bringing it back to almost pre-pandemic levels. Tuesday is expected to be the busiest day at airports. Karen Larkin, making the journey from Florida, said she’s excited to spend Thanksgiving with her children in Boston. “I came for the holidays and that’s what it’s all about,” Larkin told WBZ-TV. “I have eight children and I have a lot of grandchildren, so...

