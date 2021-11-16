ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roadrunner, going faster, ends up in Maine after hitchhike

abc10.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFREEDOM, Maine — A wayward roadrunner is on the mend in Maine after traveling across the country in a moving van. The greater roadrunner, a species native to Southwestern states, hitched a ride in the storage area of...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 0

Seacoast Current

Roadrunner Bird Discovered in Maine Gets a Trip to Avian Haven

Those folks in Maine know their wildlife. They know when they see a stranger. According to the Westbrook Maine Police Department Facebook page, they helped come to the aid of a Roadrunner in need. The Westbrook Maine Police must have thought they had a looney toon calling them to report a roadrunner bird that needed help. The bird apparently hitched a ride with a moving company in Nevada all the way to Maine. The moving company knew right away he was a stowaway.
MAINE STATE
Big Country 96.9

How Did A Cute Little Actual Roadrunner Get Here To Maine?

I feel like this is a lost episode of Bugs Bunny. It's like any minute now, Wyle E. Coyote is going to come around the corner, and we're all going to hear "BEEP! BEEP! ZIP...BANG!" and then the little bugger might disappear. But seriously, how on earth did an actual honest-to-god roadrunner end up here in Maine, all the way from the southwest part of the U.S.?
ANIMALS
UPI News

Roadrunner stows away from Las Vegas to Maine in moving van

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Maine said a man unloading his moving van after the drive from Las Vegas discovered an unexpected stowaway -- a roadrunner. The Avian Haven animal hospital in Freedom said in a Facebook post that a man named Gary contacted the facility when he and his son, Brian, opened the back of their moving truck at a storage facility in Westbrook and discovered a roadrunner apparently had stowed away in the vehicle before they left Las Vegas.
MAINE STATE
FOX43.com

Roadrunner that hitched a cross-country ride to Maine from Nevada is doing well

WESTBROOK, Maine — The roadrunner who took a cross-country trip from Nevada to Maine is doing well, according to the bird rehabilitation center that took him in. On Saturday, NEWS CENTER Maine learned of the roadrunner who was found in a moving van that arrived in Westbrook after a four-day trip from Nevada. According to Westbrook police, employees of the moving company called them after arriving at a storage facility in Westbrook.
MAINE STATE

