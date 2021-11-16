ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Briggs: He went to BG, coached at UT, then his story really got interesting

By By David Briggs / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gZGDT_0cyaMYKF00

As if training at Coke to work for Pepsi, Greg Kampe played college basketball — and football — at Bowling Green, then landed his first job as an assistant at Toledo under the legendary Bob Nichols.

It was early proof in his extraordinary hoops life that anything was possible.

And from there, as he continued to make his way up I-75, he saw only open road ahead.

When Kampe left Toledo in 1984 to become the head coach at Oakland University — the suburban Detroit school that was then in Division II — his new post was but another audition.

“Bob Nichols told me as I walked out, ‘Give that place a chance. Don’t just coach there for two years and leave,’” Kampe recalled. “I looked at him like, yeah, OK, no way I’m staying there for more than a couple years. There was no way. I was going to go to Oakland, win the national championship, then coach at UCLA.”

The coach laughed.

If plans changed, he wouldn’t have it any other way.

I caught up with Kampe in advance of Toledo’s visit Wednesday to Oakland, where, coming up on his 66th birthday next month, he happily remains on the sideline.

Kampe has gone nowhere and everywhere, staying at Oakland to shepherd its transition to Division I in 1997, and then take the university to places unimagined, including three trips to the NCAA tournament.

He now has 645 career wins, the 12th most among active Division I coaches, and could soon be the dean of college hoops.

The Defiance native is the third-longest tenured coach at one DI school, behind only Jim Boeheim (Syracuse) and Mike Krzyzewski (Duke). Boeheim is 77 and the other Coach K is retiring after this season.

Kampe, meanwhile, has no plans to hang it up.

He’s still having too much fun, believe it or not.

“With ‘K’ and Roy [Williams], a lot of guys in my generation are getting out,” Kampe said. “It’s a different way now. The way many of us did it for many years is not going to work anymore. My take is I still love going into work, so I’m going to try to adjust to it. If I can’t, then I’ll be on a beach somewhere.”

How does he mean?

It’s the transfer portal, of course. For better or worse, the loosening of transfer rules has turned the sport into one big free-agent market, with a staggering 1,663 players entering the NCAA portal last offseason.

Coaches must now ask: Can you risk sitting a talented underclassmen who might not be ready for significant action? And what is the right balance between tough and love?

Kampe thinks back to his time at Toledo, where Nichols once benched Dick Miller — a star on the Rockets’ tournament teams in 1979 and ‘80 — for what his young assistant considered a trivial offense.

“I thought, ‘What the hell are you doing?’” Kampe said. “But Nick had his non-negotiables. Players had to figure them out. That’s why he was so successful. His teams were not always the most talented, but they were the best coached.”

Now, while he appreciates that critics will suggest he is shouting at the clouds, Kampe sees the landscape evolving for the worse.

“We’re taking accountability away from young men that need accountability in their lives,” he said. “They need to be able to face adversity and learn and we’ve made it so easy to run. ... College basketball is going to survive. The fans are going to go to the games, because they don’t go to root for the kids. They go to root for the school, for their city, for their alliance with that brand. The game is going to survive. It’s just going to look different.

“I’ve told our fans that the days are over of a freshman coming in and playing three minutes, then playing 20 minutes, then being all-league as a senior. If they play three minutes as a freshman, they’re going to leave. And if they play 29 minutes, there’s a chance they’re going to get stolen. You’ve just got to get used to it.”

But, again, he’s hopeful he will.

In many ways, the promise of this season — with a team he said can be “special” — has been energizing.

The past few years have thrown its share of curves, including a health scare — Kampe spent five days in the ICU with a life-threatening blood infection in 2017 — and an untimely coronavirus outbreak last year. Oakland had three days of practice in the month leading up to the season.

Then there are the whispers about the program’s NCAA tournament “drought,” which I’m guessing does not have fans at his old schools crying him a river. BG and Toledo last made the dance in 1968 and 1980, respectively. Oakland last made it in 2011.

“I tell people all the time, the hardest thing in [college basketball] is for a team in a one-bid conference to make the NCAA tournament,” Kampe said. “When you do make it, cherish it. You think about Bowling Green. It had the No. 3 pick in the NBA draft (Antonio Daniels) and didn’t make it. Toledo has had great players and good teams and a good program, and hasn’t made it. It’s such a crapshoot. We made it at Oakland back-to-back years (2010 and ‘11) and our fans thought it was a right. I’ve told them, ‘Enjoy it. Cherish it.’ We were lucky to have made it.”

But enough about the past.

Led by senior point guard Jalen Moore — who led the nation in assists last year — and senior wing Jamal Cain — a Marquette transfer with NBA game — Oakland (1-1) is off to an encouraging start, having given tournament regular West Virginia a good run in a 60-53 loss and winning at Oklahoma State.

Until further notice, Kampe loves what he’s doing, and, yes, loves where he’s doing it.

While he once had his eyes on greener grass — he was a finalist at both UT and BG in the 1990s — he came to appreciate there was no such thing.

Just as his old coach could have told him.

Remember how Nichols said, “Give that place a chance”? Nichols did, and he reminded Kampe of it often, including in a letter he wrote his old student and friend shortly before he passed in 2013.

“There are very few things that hang in my office,” Kampe said. “I’m not a guy who puts up memorabilia. But I have that letter from Nick.”

And what did it say?

“Just how proud he was.”

The Blade

True freshmen Jacobi and Wilson give Toledo a boost off the bench

NASSAU, Bahamas — The 2021-22 Toledo Rockets are a young basketball team. All one needs to do is look at their bench, and the first people off of it. Through three games, true freshmen Kooper Jacobi and Elijah Wilson have been the sixth and seventh men for UT, offering reinforcements on both ends of the court, a trend the Rockets hope will continue at noon Monday against Charlotte in the Baha Mar Nassau Championship.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Former Buckeye Musa Jallow finds a home at Charlotte

NASSAU, Bahamas — Charlotte has seven transfers on its men’s basketball roster, and one of them will be familiar to Ohioans watching the 49ers’ game against Toledo on Monday at noon in the first round of the Baha Mar Nassau Championship.
The Blade

2021-22 All-Blade boys basketball player of the year preseason watch list

High school basketball teams around the area dealt with a second straight unusual season last winter, thanks to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Still, there were positive developments. Ohio and Michigan got full state tournaments in, avoiding the shutdown that took place at the end of the 2019-20 season at the onset of the pandemic.
HIGH SCHOOL
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Basketball
City
Toledo, OH
City
Bowling Green, OH
Toledo, OH
College Basketball
Local
Ohio College Sports
Toledo, OH
College Sports
City
Syracuse, OH
Toledo, OH
Sports
The Blade

Hot-shooting Toledo men's basketball soars past Charlotte in Nassau

NASSAU, Bahamas — The Bahamas isn’t just a tropical paradise. On Monday, it doubled as a shooters’ paradise. Toledo shot 58.9 percent from the field, made 7 of 15 three-point attempts, and only missed six of its 31 free throws in a riveting 98-86 victory over Charlotte in the first round of the Baha Mar Nassau Championship.
The Blade

Opening lines: Ohio State favored by 7½ at Michigan

College football oddsmakers like Ohio State’s chances Saturday at Michigan, but they aren’t getting too carried away. Ranked second in the Associated Press poll released Sunday, the Buckeyes (10-1, 8-0 Big Ten) opened as 7½-point favorites with FanDuel Sportsbook, with an over/under of 64. The rivalry against the sixth-ranked Wolverines (10-1, 7-1), set for a noon kickoff on Fox, will determine the Big Ten’s East Division champion and will go a long way toward defining the field for the College Football Playoff.
Person
Dick Miller
Person
Antonio Daniels
Person
Jim Boeheim
Person
Nick
Person
Bob Nichols
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Greg Kampe
Person
Jalen Moore
The Blade

What is an MTE? A college basketball team's best friend

NASSAU, Bahamas — The acronym MTE is just as synonymous with college basketball as NCAA. Multi-team events, or MTEs, have become a cottage industry for locations with an abundance of sunshine, sprouting up across the country, and beyond United States borders, like a beanstalk in England.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

NBC girls basketball preview: Elmwood the favorite to win in tight race

Another tight race is expected for the Northern Buckeye Conference girls basketball title with Elmwood emerging as the favorite. Led by senior Brooklyn Thrash, the co-conference player of the year, Elmwood edged out Lake in a preseason coaches poll. The Royals and Flyers each earned three first-place votes, but Elmwood had a total of 57 total points to Lake's 55.
TOLEDO, OH
#Ncaa Tournament#Bg#Ut#Coke#Oakland University#Division Ii
The Blade

Linebacker Ra'Heim Moss? It almost happened for Toledo basketball player

Nippert Stadium, on the campus of the University of Cincinnati, will be pulsating Saturday afternoon for the Bearcats’ showdown with Southern Methodist. It’s one of the most important games on the schedule for UC as it makes a push to scale the pearly gates of the College Football Playoff. In a not-too-distant universe, Toledo basketball player Ra’Heim Moss would be playing for the fifth-ranked Bearcats.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Carey's size too much for Liberty Center

BOWLING GREEN – Liberty Center struck the first blow in its Division VI regional football final against Carey on Saturday night. The rest of the game belonged to the big and physical Blue Devils, as Carey (13-1) rolled to a 31-7 victory at Bowling Green's Bobcat Stadium.
CAREY, OH
The Blade

Fun in the Sun: Toledo men's basketball arrives in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas — A 4 a.m. wake-up call doesn’t sound so bad when the final destination is the Bahamas. Welcome to the Toledo men’s basketball team’s Saturday. The Rockets woke up while the moon was high and roosters slept, departing from the university at 4:30 a.m. for a flight to Atlanta, and then onto Nassau. Their Delta Boeing 737 touched down in the Bahamas at 1:45 p.m., just in time for a light practice at the Baha Mar Performing Arts and Convention Center.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Walleye dominate the Iowa Heartlanders 6-1

The Walleye dominated in every facet against Iowa on Saturday night, breezing to a 6-1 romp over the Heartlanders. Toledo picked right up where they left off in Friday's 5-1 home win over Iowa. They scored three goals in the first period and built a 3-0 cushion — just like Friday.
IOWA STATE
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
610K+
Views
