Soccer

Five defining moments from Amazon Prime Video’s original series "Maradona: Blessed Dream" that you must watch!

goal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe five exemplary moments that went on to shape the Argentine superstar... Diego Maradona is a character that cannot be defined just by what he did on the football pitch. Arguably the greatest ever footballer, Maradona grabbed headlines for not only his heroics on the football field but often for his...

www.goal.com

San Francisco Chronicle

Review: Don’t bother watching Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Wheel of Time,’ unless you read the books

Critics reviewing the new Amazon Prime Video fantasy series “The Wheel of Time” were given a long, detailed, episode-by-episode catalog of spoilers to avoid mentioning in reviews ahead of its premiere Friday, Nov. 19. They needn’t have worried. You can’t spoil what you can’t understand, and “The Wheel of Time” plays more like a plot-point-pileup than a fluid, coherent story.
TV & VIDEOS
Inverse

You need to watch the most evocative sci-fi series on Amazon Prime ASAP

Now is the perfect time to catch up on the first season of this unforgettable adventure series. Good science fiction isn’t always new, but it’s often fresh in its portrayal of established rules. Series such as Star Trek, Star Wars, or even Doctor Who haven't maintained such longevity because of their ability to surprise, but because they can immerse their fans in beloved worlds and the lives of their characters while dazzling them with adventures.
TV SERIES
New Haven Register

Amazon Launches Prime Video Channels Bundle in Australia

Amazon Prime members in Australia will now be able to add twelve on-demand TV and streaming entertainment channels to their Prime Video subscription. Channels include Paramount Plus, Hayu, Starzplay, MGM, and AMC Plus. The streamer’s initiative, which makes it more like a cable provider, is called Prime Video Channels. It...
TV SHOWS
The Verge

Amazon will let you easily share clips from its Prime Video content

Amazon has announced that it’ll let you easily share video clips showing up to 30 seconds of some of its Prime Video content, right from its iPhone app. The feature will only be available for a very limited number of shows initially, but letting users share video from shows is a very different attitude than the one displayed by some other streaming providers.
BUSINESS
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Amazon Prime Originals: The Manor (2021) - Reviewed

The Amazon Studios original film series Welcome to the Blumhouse co-produced by Blumhouse Productions rages on a year after first making waves in October 2020 with four original horror films which played in limited theatrical release before going on Amazon Prime’s streaming program. A year later, Amazon and Blumhouse have continued the tradition, starting out on October 1st with Bingo Hell and Black as Night before moving on to Madres and today’s Movie Sleuth review, The Manor.
TV SERIES
asapland.com

Best Japanese Movies Available on Amazon Prime Video

Platforms streaming have changed the way of consuming cinema in the last five years, have substantially modified the offer and, therefore, also the habits. New horizons have been opened. And this I think is something to celebrate. Yes, the great offer is usually covered by the Hollywood billboard, and both the premiere and living close to the present are still two capital factors, which are even perceived as health markers of the different platforms. But it is also true that Never before has it been so easy to access independent, classic, or non-American production films. Fashions go beyond products of a more commercial nature and even find unexpected audiences. Impacts of the magnitude of Parasites (Bong Joon-ho, 2019) caused South Korean cinema to enter fully into many Spanish homes, and suddenly films like Tren a Busan (Yeon Sang-ho, 2016) were seen experiencing a second push of popularity. Now, if we go to offers like Filmin’s, all this discourse loses meaning, since that other side of cinema is its reason for being. But of course, the Spanish platform does not occupy, by far, the same number of users. Therefore, that look at a less conventional cinema that occurs in spaces like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video seems to be something to celebrate.
MOVIES
geekculture.co

Full Features Of Amazon Prime Video Are Now On macOS

Amazon Prime Video has finally rolled out a native macOSapp on the Mac App Store. In the past, folks would have needed to catch their favourite Prime Video TV shows and movies on the Prime Video website or the mobile app. Now, consumers have the option to watch their favourite content on their Macs.
TV SHOWS
CNET

Amazon releases Prime Video app for Mac

Amazon launched a native MacOS app for Amazon Prime Video on Monday. The app, available now through the Mac App Store, lets Prime Video subscribers with Mac devices stream TV shows and movies though the app or download content to watch offline. The new app supports MacOS features including picture-in-picture...
TV SHOWS
CNET

Why you should watch this sci-fi escape room thriller on Amazon Prime

A baffled man wakes up in a windowless metal chamber with no memory of arriving. His only friend is a sarcastic robot guard. He wants to break out of the prison cell, very weird things happen, and by the third scene, you'll probably experience deja vu from the day you watched Ex Machina or Moon.
TV & VIDEOS
Lifehacker

You Can Finally Download Amazon Prime Video Movies and TV Shows on Desktop

When you’re heading somewhere likely to have spotty internet coverage, downloading your favorite TV shows and movies beforehand is always a solid plan. Most streaming services allow you to do this to some extent, but until recently, you could only download Amazon Prime Video content onto a mobile device. Well, no longer: Using Prime Video’s new Mac and Windows apps, you can finally download movies and shows for offline viewing whether you’re using your phone or your laptop.
TV SHOWS
seattlepi.com

Amazon Prime Video, Spain’s Movistar Plus Sign Carriage Deal

Spain’s Movistar Plus, the top Spanish pay TV player, announced Thursday that it has signed a carriage deal with Amazon Prime Video. Movistar Plus clients with a Prime subscription and a UHD decoder will now be able to access Amazon Prime Video via Movistar Plus’ display and search mechanisms. Full integration of Prime Video on Movistar Plus’ home page will be completed by Nov. 24.
BUSINESS
ksl.com

Everything coming to Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ in November

STREAMTOWN — Disney has declared that Nov. 12 is Disney+ Day this year. Presumably similar to Amazon's annual Prime Day, Disney+ Day will feature discounts on the price of the streaming service, as well as some new original content. Among the offerings becoming available on Disney+ on its honorary day will be the Marvel universe installment "Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings."
TV & VIDEOS
mactrast.com

Amazon Debuts Native macOS App For Its Amazon Prime Video Service

Amazon today released a native macOS app for its Amazon Prime Video Service. Mac users with an Amazon Prime subscription can now stream Amazon Prime content or download the content on their Macs for offline viewing. App features:. Download videos to watch offline. Continue to watch your favorite movie, TV...
TV SHOWS
theaureview.com

First Impressions: Amazon Prime’s The Wheel of Time is an intricately-plotted fantasy series that should satisfy genre fans

Although the fantasy genre had always had a dedicated fanbase, one could argue that it wasn’t until the filmic adaptations of the Lord of the Rings in the early 2000’s that it truly became a classification known and embraced by a mainstream audience. Second to that, in a more culturally relevant manner, Game of Thrones undoubtedly earned similar clout – if not overtook it, however momentarily – paving the way for a more confident reception when it came to fantasy-adjacent material earning substantial backing.
TV SERIES
Lifehacker

What's New on Amazon Prime Video in December 2021

Much as how The Wheel of Time was the result of Jeff Bezos really, really wanting Amazon Prime Video to have its own Game of Thrones, December’s original film offering Being the Ricardos seems the answer to his request that an Amazon-produced film bring home a Best Actress Oscar. This...
TV & VIDEOS

