Here are the 2021 Game Awards nominees

By Kyle Campbell (GLHF)
 6 days ago
The nominees for the 2021 Game Awards were revealed on Tuesday.

Yes, Geoff Keighley’s annual gaming shindig is back on Dec. 9 for all of us to bear witness to dozens of world premiere trailers and perhaps an actual award acceptance speech or two. At over 30 awards at this year’s show, one would certainly hope so!

Snark aside, there’s a pretty extensive category list this year. The usual stuff like Best Game Direction and overall Game of the Year are there, of course. However, there are some rather interesting inclusions like Best Community Support, Innovation In Accessibility and Best Family this year as well.

Keighley also jumped on camera for a quick nominations rundown which you can check out below.

At five nominees or so per category, the 2021 Game Awards looks to be a huge show. As always, voting for your favorites can be done here. Before that, let’s take a quick look at some of the categories below!

Best Ongoing, Best Multiplayer and Art Direction

Best Score/Music and Innovation in Accessibility

Best Independent Game, Best Mobile Game, Most Anticipated Game

Best Esports Game, Best Esports Athlete and Content Creator of the Year

Best Game Direction, Best Narrative and overall Game of the Year

