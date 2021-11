The Chicago Bears offensive line struggled from injuries and COVID. With players returning, the unit should improve in the second half of the season. The Chicago Bears entered their bye week reeling. They lost four games in a row and had a record of 3-6 for the season. It seemed that when things got bad, they got very bad. They’ve lost in a number of different ways — the offense struggled, the defense struggled, the special teams struggled. They even found a way to involve the game officials in their losses.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO