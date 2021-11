WESTERVILLE — Genoa Township has issued a plea to motorists who use the busy intersection of Lewis Center and Worthington roads. “Genoa Drivers, we need your help,” the township posted Sunday on Facebook. “There is a high-crash intersection at Worthington and Lewis Center roads. Our Trustees have appealed to Delaware County Engineer to resolve the situation and they are working as quickly as possible, but major intersection improvements are not quick projects. Until a roundabout or other solution can be implemented, we need each of you to stop at the stop sign on Worthington Road. Lewis Center traffic does not stop. For those traveling on either road, be vigilant. Tell your young drivers, tell your neighbors, tell your friends.”

WESTERVILLE, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO