Thankfully 343 Industries says that they are "looking at" progression. After this week's surprise release of the Halo Infinite multiplayer, the general feeling among the community has been rather positive. That is, it's been largely positive except for one thing. Most fans seem to agree that the progression system for the game's Battle Pass is God-freaking-awful. Thankfully, 343 Industries say that they are "looking at" the Battle Pass progression and are "gathering data."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO