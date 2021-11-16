ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

Man arrested for crashing car into Newington gun shop, stealing firearms

WTNH
WTNH
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AUtlt_0cyaKpvE00

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — State police arrested a man who allegedly crashed his car into a gun shop and stole several handguns from the store back in September.

Newington Police arrested Troy Harris, 27, at New Britain Superior Court Tuesday after obtaining an arrest warrant.

Police said Harris crashed a Nissan Rouge through the front doors of Hoffman’s Gun Center on Berlin Turnpike and stole five handguns from the store before he fled on foot on Sept. 7.

RELATED: Driver crashes through Hoffman’s Gun Center in Newington, allegedly robs store

Harris faces five counts of stealing a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, third-degree larceny, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree burglary.

He was held on a court-set $500,000 bond pending his appearance in New Britain Superior Court Tuesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 5

Mike Constantine
5d ago

If you want to stop gun violence, People like this should go to jail for a long time!

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

Bridgeport man accused of shooting at car near youth baseball game

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A convicted felon faces charges after he allegedly fired gunshots at a passing car several feet away from a youth baseball game at Newfield Park in May. Bridgeport Police arrested 34-year-old Julian Geter of Bridgeport Friday. Police said Geter fired multiple gunshots at a passing car on May 15 at around […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newington, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Newington, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
New Britain, CT
New Britain, CT
Crime & Safety
WTNH

New Haven man with gunshot wound found dead inside car

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a man was was found dead inside of a vehicle in New Haven Sunday. Officers responded to a call regarding an unresponsive man in a car on Ogden Street, between Edgehill Road and Whitney Avenue, just after 9 a.m. Police said the man, later identified by […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Gun Shop#Newington Police#Hoffman S Gun Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

See it: Minor escapes Bronx sidewalk shootout

THE BRONX, N.Y. — A minor narrowly escaped being shot as two people exchanged gunfire on a Bronx sidewalk on Friday, video of the shootout shows. Police were called to the scene on Webster Avenue near Claremont Park around 4:10 p.m. Two individuals appeared to exchange words on the sidewalk before they each pulled out […]
BRONX, NY
WTNH

Serious crash closes portion of Route 6 in Windham

WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 6 at Route 203 in Windham is closed Monday afternoon due to a serious crash. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Monday, state police said. Route 6, also known as Boston Post Road, is closed at Route 203, also known as North Windham Road. Drivers are urged to use […]
WINDHAM, CT
WTNH

Naugatuck lieutenant injured during hit-and-run released from hospital

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – The lieutenant with the Naugatuck Police Department who was injured in a hit-and-run earlier this month has been released from the hospital. Lt. Mark Pettinicchi was injured on Nov. 4 after he was hit by a car that was fleeing from the scene of a shoplifting incident. Officers were called to […]
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

WTNH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy