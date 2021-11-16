Man arrested for crashing car into Newington gun shop, stealing firearms

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — State police arrested a man who allegedly crashed his car into a gun shop and stole several handguns from the store back in September.

Newington Police arrested Troy Harris, 27, at New Britain Superior Court Tuesday after obtaining an arrest warrant.

Police said Harris crashed a Nissan Rouge through the front doors of Hoffman’s Gun Center on Berlin Turnpike and stole five handguns from the store before he fled on foot on Sept. 7.

Harris faces five counts of stealing a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, third-degree larceny, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree burglary.

He was held on a court-set $500,000 bond pending his appearance in New Britain Superior Court Tuesday.

