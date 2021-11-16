ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Oakland and Cleveland coming to town for the 2022 Big League Weekend

By Duncan Phenix
8 News Now
8 News Now
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q6GXO_0cyaKRvu00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ticket packages for the 2022 Big League Weekend at the Las Vegas Ballpark are now on sale.

Big League Weekend ticket prices start at $20 with different options to choose from. For more information, call the Aviators office at (702) 939-7200 .

Cleveland will face Oakland on Saturday and Sunday, March 12 and 13. Game times for the Spring Training series are at 1:05 p.m. (PT).

“We are excited to welcome back Big League Weekend to Las Vegas Ballpark after a year’s absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Aviators President and COO Don Logan said. “We welcome our major league affiliate, the Oakland Athletics, who will face Cleveland for a two-game series. Las Vegas Ballpark will once again provide an outstanding atmosphere and environment for Major League Baseball. Fans, both locals and tourists that visit during this event, will have a memorable time.”

Just two weeks ago, the Las Vegas Aviators asked its fan base to speak-up about a possible relocation of its parent team, the Oakland A’s, to the Las Vegas Valley.

In an email that went out early Monday afternoon, the Aviators told fans it’s working with a third-party company to conduct the market survey to determine demand for a Major League Baseball team and new ballpark in Las Vegas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker fires strong 12-word message ahead of Zack Greinke’s Game 4 start vs. Braves

The Houston Astros will turn the ball over to starting pitcher Zack Greinke for Game 4 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves. This will be the third appearance for Greinke in this postseason and just his second start, as he got the starting nod against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the ALCS, where he allowed two earned runs in 1.1 innings pitched.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Ballpark#Big League Weekend#The Oakland Athletics#Major League Baseball#The Las Vegas Aviators#The Oakland A#The Las Vegas Valley
fox40jackson.com

Trevor Bauer fires off Kyle Rittenhouse tweet after acquittal

Trevor Bauer, the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher accused of sexual assault, used the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal to take a shot at “the media.”. “I guess it’s important to know all the facts before jumping to conclusions, huh? Apparently not everything written in the media is true,” Bauer tweeted. Kyle Rittenhouse...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

New report is bad news for Carlos Correa, Corey Seager

The major bidding war Carlos Correa and Corey Seager may have been hoping to see materialize may not develop quite as they hoped. On Tuesday, we shared a report saying that the Yankees and Dodgers could be involved in a bidding war for Seager, who is among the top free agents on the market. Correa, another top free agent shortstop, has also been linked to the Yankees.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves Report: Here is the “issue” between the Braves and Freddie Freeman

According to Jon Heyman, the Braves and Freddie Freeman are still expected to get a deal done, but there remains a point of contention:. This is a bit puzzling, I don’t think Freeman’s play-style and position will cause any steep decline in his play. We’ve seen players like Joey Votto perform at a high level at 38 years old, and I think Freeman will stave off decline more effectively. Freeman doesn’t have to have the home run going to be in a groove — he can spray the ball to all parts of the park and get on base at a high level, as can Joey Votto. I’m even comfortable with seven years for Freeman.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
enstarz.com

Pedro Feliciano Cause of Death Shocking: MLB Pitcher Found Dead At 45

MLB longtime pitcher and reliever Pedro Feliciano has died. He was 45. The Mets released a statement to deliver the saddening news and honor the late pitcher. Writer Tim Healey shared a screenshot of the press release and disclosed that Feliciano died in his sleep. "Pedro Feliciano will be remembered...
MLB
ESPN

Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith dies at age 57

HENDERSON, Nev. --  Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith has died after a long battle with Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was 57. The Raiders announced Smith's death Saturday, calling him an inspiration for smiling every day while always working for a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Smith was drafted in...
NFL
FanSided

Disgraced ex-Astros exec getting silent MLB second chance is awful

In case the Houston Astros participating in yet another World Series wasn’t a solid enough reminder of their unfortunate staying power, perhaps the return of Brandon Taubman headlines will be enough to prove them unkillable?. You remember Taubman, right? You shouldn’t remember his career whatsoever, but he should serve as...
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Angels

The Yankees are sending an infielder to LA. On Monday, the team reported Tyler Wade has been traded to the Angels. “The New York Yankees today announced that they have traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels,” the team announced on social media. The trade is for a...
MLB
fastphillysports.com

PHILS SWAP FOR PITCHER NICK NELSON, CATCHER GARRETT STUBBS

The Phillies traded for catcher Garrett Stubbs from the Astros for minor league outfielder Logan Cerny and right-hander Nick Nelson and catcher Donny Sands from the Yankees for minor league left-hander Joel Valdez and first baseman T.J. Rumfield. Stubbs, 28, batted a combined .182 with a .485 OPS in 87...
MLB
FanSided

LA Angels: Is Carlos Correa on his way to Anaheim?

There are multiple players on this AL-winning Astros team that the LA Angels will have on their radar, including Carlos Correa. A Yankees podcast account tweeted a video showing Correa seeming to accept that he will be playing elsewhere in 2022, but the Yankees aren’t the only team that will be in contention.
MLB
The Southern

Could even pitching 'prioritizing' Cardinals be in play?

CARLSBAD, Calif. — It took only the mention of the position and the number of exceptional shortstops available this offseason for Seattle Mariners executive Jerry Dipoto, an interested party, to widen his eyes Tuesday and describe the quantity and quality of the free-agent class. “It’s vast,” Seattle’s president of baseball...
MLB
CBS Baltimore

Orioles Add Six Players, Headlined By Top Prospect DL Hall, To 40-Man Roster Ahead Of Rule 5 Draft

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles added a group of six players, headlined by top prospect DL Hall, to the team’s 40-man roster, protecting them from being selected by other clubs in the Rule 5 Draft. Minor league pitchers Felix Bautista, Kyle Bradish, Logan Gillaspie and Kevin Smith, and infielder Terrin Vavra, were also added. Following the waiver claim of Lucius Fox on Friday, the Orioles’ 40-man roster now has 39 players. Lefty starter Hall, 23, is considered one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball. In seven games with Double-A Bowie last season, he pitched to a 3.13 ERA...
MLB
scoopswithdannymac.com

Bernie On The Cardinals’ Top Three Offseason Priorities: Pitching, Pitching, and Pitching.

The Cardinals already are having a good offseason. Why? Because the NL Central is weakening. — The Cincinnati Reds are in another salary-dump mode. They’ve traded veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart, a two-time Gold Glove winner, to the Tigers. They declined to exercise their 2022 option on lefty starter Wade Miley, who was immediately claimed by the Cubs. Miley had a 13-7 record and 3.37 ERA for the Reds in 2021.
MLB
8 News Now

8 News Now

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy