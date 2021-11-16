Oakland and Cleveland coming to town for the 2022 Big League Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ticket packages for the 2022 Big League Weekend at the Las Vegas Ballpark are now on sale.

Big League Weekend ticket prices start at $20 with different options to choose from. For more information, call the Aviators office at (702) 939-7200 .

Cleveland will face Oakland on Saturday and Sunday, March 12 and 13. Game times for the Spring Training series are at 1:05 p.m. (PT).

“We are excited to welcome back Big League Weekend to Las Vegas Ballpark after a year’s absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Aviators President and COO Don Logan said. “We welcome our major league affiliate, the Oakland Athletics, who will face Cleveland for a two-game series. Las Vegas Ballpark will once again provide an outstanding atmosphere and environment for Major League Baseball. Fans, both locals and tourists that visit during this event, will have a memorable time.”

Just two weeks ago, the Las Vegas Aviators asked its fan base to speak-up about a possible relocation of its parent team, the Oakland A’s, to the Las Vegas Valley.

In an email that went out early Monday afternoon, the Aviators told fans it’s working with a third-party company to conduct the market survey to determine demand for a Major League Baseball team and new ballpark in Las Vegas.

