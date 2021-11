Local teachers in need of classroom supplies earned the most votes for learning requests, rewarding them with essential funds during SONIC’s 13th annual Fall Voting Campaign. (OKLAHOMA CITY) November 15, 2021 – As part of the annual Limeades for Learning Fall Voting Campaign, SONIC® Drive-In, in partnership with education nonprofit DonorsChoose, donated $1 million to public school teacher projects that received the most votes from fans across the country. During a span of four weeks, supporters voted for their favorite projects to help SONIC determine which received a portion of the brand’s weekly funding for learning materials.

MANSFIELD, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO