A new lawsuit aims to defend the group of high school students that created a petition to ‘reinstate slavery.’. Kansas City.com reports that the students, who were disciplined for the petition, have filed a suit claiming it was “friendly banter” and not the racial harassment as portrayed in public, Kansas City.com reports. The lawsuit was filed by parents of the students who accused the Park Hill School District, its board of education, and district officials of violating the students’ civil rights by disciplining them for the incident.

LAW ・ 4 DAYS AGO