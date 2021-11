EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — The City of Evanston announced Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with its Fraternal Order of Police Sergeants employee union on the city’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy. The sergeants’ union had been the last public employee union for which a memorandum of understanding had not been reached. On Monday, Evanston city workers represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) reached their agreement on the policy. Memoranda of understanding have already been reached with the Evanston Fraternal Order of Police and International Association of Fire Fighters unions. The city is still working to...

