Massive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates Party Wagon Can Be Pre-Ordered for $450

Thus far, there’s been four different television versions of the popular comic book series. The third version started in 2012 and had a five season arc that officially ended in 2017. Before the show’s official premiere, the odd animation appeared to indicate a cheap and watered down version of the four turtles that fans know and love from the classic comic books; however, by the time the final episode aired, the 2012 incarnation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles turned out to be one of the most compelling and narratively strong versions to hit the television screen. Of course, the show is by no means perfect, with the first eight episodes of season three arguably being the weakest of the entire series. Granted, Buried Secrets helped us finally gain some understanding of what happened to April’s mother; While Vision Quest was an excellent episode that tested the turtles strength and readiness before they moved headed back to New York; however, the whole turtles in the country arc mainly felt like time filler, especially coming off such a strong season finale. Even then, those filler episodes did come with some important character development. The reason that the 2012 incarnation of the popular franchise turned out to be such a great series is due to the fact that the show was unexpectedly dark, and wasn’t afraid to take several big risks that impacted the overall narrative.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO