ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Massive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates Party Wagon Can Be Pre-Ordered for $450

By Sean Fallon
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuper7 has just dropped their Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates Party Wagon vehicle, and it must be the biggest version ever made at over 20-inches long, nearly 14-inches tall, and over 12-inches wide. Indeed, it's big enough to transport six of your 7-inch scale TMNT Ultimates action figures to a Foot...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Siliconera

Metal Gear Rex Plastic Model Kit Pre-Orders Open

Kotobukiya announced pre-orders for the Metal Gear Rex plastic model kit have opened once again. Pre-orders will remain open for a limited period of time. The Metal Gear Rex plastic model kit will release in Japan in April, 2022. It will cost 8,580 yen, or $75. The European and North American release date for the model kit will be revealed at a later date. Additionally, the official website reveals some of the stipulations regarding the reproduction of this model kit. [Thanks, Famitsu!]
VIDEO GAMES
TheHDRoom

Gargoyles Ultimate Thailog Figure Gets Pre-Order and Early 2022 Release

The second Ultimate figure in NECA’s new Gargoyles line is Thailog, a repaint of the first figure, Goliath (now available). He was first revealed over a month ago and just now have been given a release date and made available for pre-order. For those a little rusty on their Gargoyles...
COMICS
ComicBook

Disney's Gargoyles NECA Ultimate Thailog Action Figure Pre-Orders Have Launched

Earlier this year, NECA launched a line of Ultimates action figures based on Disney's '90s animated series Gargoyles with a spectacular 7-inch scale Goliath. NECA promised that 10 new figures for the Gargoyles line were in the works, with Thailog and Demona arriving before the end of 2021. The wait for Thailog is officially over.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pre Orders#Ultimates#Super7#The Party Wagon
TVOvermind

Why The 2012 Incarnation Of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Is The Best Version So Far

Thus far, there’s been four different television versions of the popular comic book series. The third version started in 2012 and had a five season arc that officially ended in 2017. Before the show’s official premiere, the odd animation appeared to indicate a cheap and watered down version of the four turtles that fans know and love from the classic comic books; however, by the time the final episode aired, the 2012 incarnation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles turned out to be one of the most compelling and narratively strong versions to hit the television screen. Of course, the show is by no means perfect, with the first eight episodes of season three arguably being the weakest of the entire series. Granted, Buried Secrets helped us finally gain some understanding of what happened to April’s mother; While Vision Quest was an excellent episode that tested the turtles strength and readiness before they moved headed back to New York; however, the whole turtles in the country arc mainly felt like time filler, especially coming off such a strong season finale. Even then, those filler episodes did come with some important character development. The reason that the 2012 incarnation of the popular franchise turned out to be such a great series is due to the fact that the show was unexpectedly dark, and wasn’t afraid to take several big risks that impacted the overall narrative.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Captain America Through The Ages Funko Pop 5-Pack Is up for Pre-Order

Marvel's Year of the Shield series celebrates heroes "who wield shields to protect the innocent from villains whether they appear in the Marvel comics, movies, or both." The Funko Pop from the series have been launching each month since February, and it looks like the November installment will be the last. They're going out with a bang with the Captain America: Through the Ages 5-Pack.
SHOPPING
ComicBook

ThunderCats Ultimates Wave 5 Figures Are up for Pre-Order

It's been over a year since Super7 added to their ThunderCats Ultimates lineup of action figures, but today we're finally getting Wave 5! The collection of new premium 7-inch figures includes Lion-O (Mirror), Captain Hammerhead, Bengali, and Vultureman. Each ThunderCats Ultimates figure includes tons of articulation and accessories – details...
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cars
parentmap.com

10 Hottest Christmas Toys for 2021

If you feel like the holidays arrived faster than usual this year, you’re not alone. With early Black Friday deals and worries about supply chains, shopping early seems to be the norm. We’ve rounded up some of the most popular toys for this holiday season, but don’t wait too long to buy: From magical cauldrons to mesmerizing puzzle boxes, this year’s hottest toys are selling fast.
SHOPPING
CBS News

Early Black Friday deals on the hottest toys and toy brands of 2021

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're like the holiday shoppers captured by a 2021 RetailMeNot survey, toys are near the top of your list...
SHOPPING
ComicBook

Hawkeye Funko Pop Pre-Orders Launch for Disney+ Day

Today is the inaugural Disney+ Day, and it will involve an extravaganza of promotions centered around the most exciting new projects from the streaming service. One of those projects is the upcoming Marvel Studios series Hawkeye, which arrives on November 24th. Funko is celebrating with a new Pop figure featuring Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) in costume from the show.
SHOPPING
SuperHeroHype

Superhero Hype’s Best Amazon Toy and Collectibles Deals for Nov 9

Superhero Hype’s Best Amazon Toy and Collectibles Deals for Nov 9. It’s never a bad time of year for toys. But with no Comic-Con this past summer, and few toy retailers open even if folks wanted to leave the house, it’s tough to shop for them. Buy online! In this ongoing series, Superhero Hype takes a look at some of the better deals for Nov 9 that Amazon.com has running as of publication time. Please note that all deals are subject to change or sell out at any time based on supply and demand.
SHOPPING
attackofthefanboy.com

Battlefield 2042: How to Claim Gold, Ultimate, and Pre-Order Bonus DLC Skins

Battlefield 2042 is now available in early access, and people who purchased the Gold and Ultimate Editions of the game will receive special DLC items and pre-order bonuses. Depending on the version of the game that you own, you’ll receive various weapon skins, Specialist outfits, and more. It can be difficult to figure out where to get your DLC items though, especially since Battlefield 2042’s UI isn’t the clearest. Here’s how to claim Gold Edition, Ultimate Edition, and pre-order DLC bonus items in Battlefield 2042.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep Wayfinder Necklace Pre-orders Open

Square Enix announced new Kingdom Hearts Wayfinder necklace designs inspired by Birth by Sleep. In April 2022, it will sell jewelry inspired by Aqua, Terra, and Ventus‘ necklaces. Each of these Wayfinder necklaces are designed to resemble the ones in-game. Each one is about an inch and a half wide...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Deathsmiles I and II Collector’s Edition Available for Pre-Order

Deathsmiles is a horizontal Shoot ‘Em Up arcade game by developer Cave, which first came out in 2007. Deathsmiles II came out in 2009. Both games were ported to Xbox 360 in 2009 and 2010, respectively. Late this year, the two will be bundled together and re-released in Japan for Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, and in North America soon after, hopefully.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Hololive Rushia Figma Pre-Orders Open

Max Factory’s Hololive Uruha Rushia figma has opened for pre-order. The figure features swappable faceplates as well as a holdable kitchen knife. It even comes with two bonus figures of Piyoko and her own Fandead. Pre-orders will last until January 19, 2022, and the figma will cost $87.99. Max Factory has also placed a pre-order limit on the figure. It is expected to ship sometime in August 2022. [Thanks, Hobby Watch!]
SHOPPING
Siliconera

Genshin Impact Aether and Lumine Nendoroid Pre-orders Open

The first Genshin Impact Nendoroid pre-orders are open, with Aether and Lumine both available. Good Smile Company will sell each of these Nendoroids will cost $58.99/¥5,800 each. The twins are expected to ship in July 2022. That release window applies to both North America and Japan. The Aether Nendoroid has...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy