14 Guest Bathroom Essentials That Make It Feel Like Home

Leo and Rebecca Buzz Question - SO the girl who is now my ex (as of about 4 months ago), left a bunch of her "bathroom stuff" at the house, including High End Shampoos and Conditioners, Body Cremes, etc. NOW THE QUESTION IS...Do I keep the stuff at my house for incase I have a female spend some time there, or do I just get rid of it and let any future guests fend for themselves?? If i keep it, I KNOW it's with good intention, but will ladies just find it creepy? Or will they understand and think OH..Smart Man!! What do you guys think!?

HOME & GARDEN ・ 12 DAYS AGO