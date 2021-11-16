14 Guest Bathroom Essentials That Make It Feel Like Home

Feel like you’re always in the heart of the action with the Bowers & Wilkins Formation Bar elegant soundbar. Equipped with 9 high-quality drivers and a 3-driver center channel, it delivers fine details. Moreover, this elegant soundbar packs 240 watts of power into a portable form to provide a cinematic experience in your home. The Bowers & Wilkins Formation Bar is perfect for watching movies or hosting parties. And, with the phone app, you can organize your speakers into groups, integrate your preferred streaming services, and more. In fact, you can sync this soundbar with other speaker systems in your home to expand the sound. Overall, bring your audio to life and immerse yourself and your guests with an amazing listening experience.
