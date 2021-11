The college football home stretch is here, and that means one thing: NFL Draft talk is heating up. Two of the most prominent quarterbacks expected to be in this class are Liberty's Malik Willis and Ole Miss' Matt Corral, and both of them go inside the top 10 in the lastest 2022 mock draft from Josh Edwards of CBS Sports. They matched up Saturday in Oxford, with Corral and the Rebels emerging victorious by a score of 27-14.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO