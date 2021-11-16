Dwayne Johnson Is a Beast in New Workout Video

We all know that one guy who hits the gym all the time but only trains his upper body. Those guys will have slabs of bulging muscle from the waist up and support it all with skinny legs. Dwayne Johnson isn’t that guy. Most of his fans know that he spends hours every day in his Iron Paradise, putting in the work. They can see the results of that hard work in his massive and chiseled physique. In short, Johnson is the definition of “jacked.”

Dwayne Johnson didn’t get where he is in his career by cutting corners. In fact, he prides himself on his determination and constant hard work. In a video he shared earlier today, Johnson showed his followers just how hard he goes in the gym. More specifically, he shared the last portion of his leg day routine. My quads are sore just watching him. Check out the insane video below.

Dwayne Johnson’s Leg Day is No Joke

In the video, you can hear the song Dwayne Johnson cut with Tech N9ne, “Face Off” blaring in the background. That, he says, is a “badass song to train legs to.” Then, he explains what’s going on in the video.

“Smashed leg training this morning and finished with this reloaded power squat.” He added that he’s working out with four 25 pound plates and it’s targeting his quads and glutes. Squatting 100 pounds plus the machine’s resistance doesn’t sound like that much, especially for Dwayne Johnson. Then, he goes into a little more detail.

“These final 100 reps at the end of your leg training are brutal but extremely productive.” Excuse me, what? That 100 pounds just started sounding a whole lot heavier.

Finally, Dwayne Johnson gives some sage workout advice. “Put yourself thru hell when you train, but especially on leg day. Legs separate the men from the boys. Don’t skip it.”

The Benefits of a Productive Leg Day

Training your legs has some obvious advantages. For one, sculpted legs look good. Additionally, many leg exercises also build your glutes. So, you can soup up your wagon while you’re getting gains in your legs. However, a productive leg day is a key to your overall training.

Through a complicated system of give-and-take, the more muscle mass you have, the more testosterone your body produces. In turn, that testosterone helps build muscle mass all over your body. The best way to naturally enhance your body’s testosterone production is to build big muscle groups like your legs, glutes, and back.

So, if you’re hitting your own Iron Paradise, take Dwayne Johnson’s advice, don’t skip leg day. It’s rough but the end result for your entire body is well worth the hell you put yourself through. After all, chest day is always right around the corner.