ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dwayne Johnson Is a Beast in New Workout Video

By Clayton Edwards
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DcpAx_0cyaGbfS00

We all know that one guy who hits the gym all the time but only trains his upper body. Those guys will have slabs of bulging muscle from the waist up and support it all with skinny legs. Dwayne Johnson isn’t that guy. Most of his fans know that he spends hours every day in his Iron Paradise, putting in the work. They can see the results of that hard work in his massive and chiseled physique. In short, Johnson is the definition of “jacked.”

Dwayne Johnson didn’t get where he is in his career by cutting corners. In fact, he prides himself on his determination and constant hard work. In a video he shared earlier today, Johnson showed his followers just how hard he goes in the gym. More specifically, he shared the last portion of his leg day routine. My quads are sore just watching him. Check out the insane video below.

Dwayne Johnson’s Leg Day is No Joke

In the video, you can hear the song Dwayne Johnson cut with Tech N9ne, “Face Off” blaring in the background. That, he says, is a “badass song to train legs to.” Then, he explains what’s going on in the video.

“Smashed leg training this morning and finished with this reloaded power squat.” He added that he’s working out with four 25 pound plates and it’s targeting his quads and glutes. Squatting 100 pounds plus the machine’s resistance doesn’t sound like that much, especially for Dwayne Johnson. Then, he goes into a little more detail.

“These final 100 reps at the end of your leg training are brutal but extremely productive.” Excuse me, what? That 100 pounds just started sounding a whole lot heavier.

Finally, Dwayne Johnson gives some sage workout advice. “Put yourself thru hell when you train, but especially on leg day. Legs separate the men from the boys. Don’t skip it.”

The Benefits of a Productive Leg Day

Training your legs has some obvious advantages. For one, sculpted legs look good. Additionally, many leg exercises also build your glutes. So, you can soup up your wagon while you’re getting gains in your legs. However, a productive leg day is a key to your overall training.

Through a complicated system of give-and-take, the more muscle mass you have, the more testosterone your body produces. In turn, that testosterone helps build muscle mass all over your body. The best way to naturally enhance your body’s testosterone production is to build big muscle groups like your legs, glutes, and back.

So, if you’re hitting your own Iron Paradise, take Dwayne Johnson’s advice, don’t skip leg day. It’s rough but the end result for your entire body is well worth the hell you put yourself through. After all, chest day is always right around the corner.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Dwayne Johnson Reveals He Wants to Be Next James Bond

Dwayne Johnson is iconic in the entertainment industry for a multitude of reasons. However, following the world premiere of his film “Red Notice,” he’s revealed he wants to be the next James Bond. As one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, beloved by many, I don’t see why it wouldn’t work out for him.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

New Dwayne Johnson Movie Soars to the Top of Netflix Charts

The new Dwayne Johnson movie has soared to the top of the Netflix charts, but do you smell the Rock cooking up a sequel yet?. There’s no secret that the film, co-starring Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, is the streaming service’s most expensive film. PopCulture reported that the movie topped worldwide streaming charts, and set a new opening day record for Netflix in its debut last week.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Dwayne Johnson Gives ‘Context’ Behind Bathroom Habit During Workouts

The thing that sets Dwayne Johnson apart from the rest of the world isn’t his fame, talent, or physique. When you get down to it, his drive sets him apart. Without that drive, determination, and grit, we probably wouldn’t know who he is. Certainly, he wouldn’t have been the Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment nor a Hollywood sensation.
FITNESS
Inside the Magic

Dwayne Johnson’s Double Becomes Stuntperson of the Year

Check this out! We all know Dwayne Johnson (AKA “The Rock:), right? The former professional wrestler turned actor and now dubbed one of the most popular celebrities in the industry. His beloved personality (and yes, let’s be honest – good looks) has people even questioning if Johnson should join the 2024 United States Presidential election. While “The Rock” may be the center of attention most of the time, his double is stepping into the spotlight as stuntperson of the year!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Tech N9ne
MovieWeb

Dwayne Johnson Shares Reaction to Black Adam First Cut

Dwayne Johnson has been trying to bring Black Adam to the big screen since 2008, and now it is happening he is making the most of it. Having shared every possible bit of behind the scenes information during filming, the former wrestler has now moved on to discussing the post-production of the movie in great detail while speaking to Collider on the promotional tour for the Netflix movie Red Notice. With the movie coming to theaters in July 2022, it is full steam ahead now on the next stage of the production, but even with a tight deadline, Dwayne Johnson wants to make sure that nothing is rushed.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workout#Testosterone
thedigitalfix.com

Dwayne Johnson trolls Ryan Reynolds and ignites new Hollywood feud

It looks like we may have another Hollywood A-lister feud on our hands. While promoting the new Netflix action movie Red Notice, Dwayne Johnson took to social media to jokingly tease one of his co-stars – Ryan Reynolds. Posting to Twitter, Johnson shared a picture of an edited billboard which,...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About His Extreme Cheat Day Meals

A quick look at Dwayne Johnson should tell you all you need to know about the man’s outlook regarding physical fitness. However, despite his obvious strict diet and workout regimen, the acclaimed actor is also known for something else: extreme cheat day meals. As it turns out, Dwayne Johnson’s cheat...
CELEBRITIES
411mania.com

Vin Diesel Invites Dwayne Johnson To Return For Final Fast and Furious Movie

In a post on Instagram, Vin Diesel wrote an open letter to Dwayne Johnson, asking him to come back to the Fast and Furious franchise for the tenth and final film. The two did not get along on set and as a result of the feud, Johnson left the series, outside of a spinoff with Jason Statham. Johnson has said that he will not return to play Hobbs going forward in a previous interview.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FitnessVolt.com

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shares His Favorite Inspirational Quote With a Post-Workout Photo

Fans around the world look up to Dwayne Johnson’s larger-than-life persona and unparalleled work ethic for motivation. Johnson is also one of the most influential figures on social media. He shares workouts, ongoing projects updates, and self-help tips with his 277 million Instagram followers. Late-night workouts after all the business are done for the day are an integral part of Dwayne Johnson’s routine.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Teases Return to WWE

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been busy with several projects including filming several different movies. But the former WWE Superstar could be making his way back to the ring in the foreseeable future. Johnson recently spoke to Brandon Davis of ComicBook.com and teased a return to WWE for one match.
WWE
Inverse

Hiram Garcia is in the Dwayne Johnson business

You learn a lot working with Dwayne Johnson, but you especially learn this: Don’t get in his way. Last fall, the WWE performer-turned-Hollywood megastar tore the gate to his home off its hinges. Its offense? Failing to open after a power outage caused by storms the night before. Johnson had an appointment to keep on the set of his first Netflix film — the globe-trotting spy caper Red Notice — and the Rock wasn’t about to let a few inches of steel stand between him and work.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Dwayne Johnson Thanks Veterans for Their Sacrifices

Many celebrities openly endorse and support our veterans, with Dwayne Johnson being among them. For Veterans Day, he thanked our military members for their service while affirming his continued support for them. Earlier this morning, Dwayne Johnson posted his support for veterans on Twitter. Thanking them for their service, he...
MILITARY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

299K+
Followers
30K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy