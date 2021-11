Due to a non-COVID illness, the Ottawa Senators were forced to recall goaltender Filip Gustavsson to replace Anton Forsberg on Tuesday night. While Gustavsson arrived in Boston for their game against the Bruins, however, his equipment didn't. As a result, he was forced to wear Forsberg's gear. Thankfully for both his and the Senators sake, he didn't get the start, and at the time of writing this it doesn't appear he will have to go into the game as.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO