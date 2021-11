The idea of playing the iconic Batman and DC villain The Joker is something the Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield admits he never wants to do. Garfield portrayed Peter Parker/Spider-Man in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2. There are also rumors Garfield will reprise his role in December's Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside current Spidey Tom Holland, and another former web-slinger, Tobey Maguire. However, some fans are now starting to pitch the idea of Garfield taking on the role of a villain, which is something he is not looking forward to doing at all.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO