Mache and Jeff Staple Are Dropping a Pigeon Collab

Hello fans of full-strength fun and inconceivably delicious libations,. It is with both heavy hearts and deep reverence that we bring you Barnaby, an enchanting concoction brewed in honor of our fallen brother Barnaby Struve, champion of the outsider, master of all that is awesome. This historic collaboration is a 7-way international work of love between Wayfinder, Gigantic, 3 Floyds, Modern Times, Ninkasi, Boneyard and Stigbergets. This liquid tribute to pure evil is best consumed out of a human skull while listing to your favorite metal album and discussing the works of Bertrand Russel. Much like Barnaby, expect a dry bitterness with a little sweet finish. But true to the many facets of any crazy diamond, each of the 7 breweries has made their own versions. So, go forth and collect them all! Out Now.
