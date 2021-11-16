ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Mache and Jeff Staple Are Dropping a Pigeon Collab

By Victor Deng
Sole Collector
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans who missed out on copping the Staple x Mache Runner collab at ComplexCon last week will have another chance soon. This week, Dan “Mache” Gamache and Jeff Staple announced that they will be hosting a retail tour in partnership with Atmos USA to give fans another opportunity to buy the...

solecollector.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Elevated Wardrobe Staples

Japanese streetwear label Maison Kitsuné has applied its signature Paris-meets-Tokyo aesthetic to a range of PUMA's staple pieces, delivering fans the first-ever Maison Kitsuné x PUMA FW21 collection. The collection stays true to both brands' minimalist sensibilities while drawing inspiration from Japanese streetwear and sophisticated Parisian looks. The collection consists...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sole Collector

Sneakersnstuff Teases New Balance 574 Collab

Sneakersnstuff and New Balance aren’t done dropping sneaker collabs in 2021. After dropping their made-in-England “Sports World” New Balance 920 in January followed by the “Blue Racer” 237 in July, the sneaker boutique has just teased its next project with the Boston-based sportswear brand. Earlier today, Sneakersnstuff shared a preview...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Patta and Nike Have Another Air Max 1 Collab Dropping Soon

Nike and Patta have another Air Max 1 collaboration on the way and fans won’t need to wait long before they get their hands on a pair. The sportswear giant and the Amsterdam-based boutique have unveiled their next installment to their ongoing “The Wave” collection today and centered around the drop is the collaborative Air Max 1 in the “Rush Maroon” colorway. After delivering the “Monarch” and “Noise Aqua” makeups last month, the latest Patta x Nike Air Max 1 features a silver mesh-based upper that’s combined with premium leather overlays including the reimagined “wave” mudguard in maroon. Adding to the design...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Pigeons#Collab#Complexcon#Atmos Usa#Machecustoms Com
Sole Collector

Make-A-Wish Patient Designs His Own Air Jordan 1 FlyEase

Air Jordan PEs are typically reserved for Jordan Brand-sponsored athletes but the brand is making an exception for this pair. Back in July, Make-A-Wish helped 13-year-old Jordan Carranza, who was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, fulfill his dream of designing his own Air Jordan and the pair he picked was the Air Jordan 1 High FlyEase. Carranza was then connected with various Jordan Brand designers where he presented his own sketch and vision of the shoe. The result is a special blue-based Air Jordan I FlyEase PE, which features custom logos on the tongue, heel counter, and outsole.
BEAUTY & FASHION
pdxfoodpress.com

Historic International Collab

Hello fans of full-strength fun and inconceivably delicious libations,. It is with both heavy hearts and deep reverence that we bring you Barnaby, an enchanting concoction brewed in honor of our fallen brother Barnaby Struve, champion of the outsider, master of all that is awesome. This historic collaboration is a 7-way international work of love between Wayfinder, Gigantic, 3 Floyds, Modern Times, Ninkasi, Boneyard and Stigbergets. This liquid tribute to pure evil is best consumed out of a human skull while listing to your favorite metal album and discussing the works of Bertrand Russel. Much like Barnaby, expect a dry bitterness with a little sweet finish. But true to the many facets of any crazy diamond, each of the 7 breweries has made their own versions. So, go forth and collect them all! Out Now.
PORTLAND, OR
Sole Collector

Best Look Yet at the Size? x Nike Dunk Collab

Size? has over 30 sneaker collaborations on the horizon. The European retailer teased its A/W ‘21 preview event today and one of the shoes showcased was an upcoming Size? x Nike Dunk Low. Details behind the project are scant at the moment but the shoe shown here is expected to...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Pets
Sole Collector

Ronnie Fieg on Asics Collabs, Supply Chain Issues, & Kith's 10th Year | The Complex Sneakers Podcast

The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. They are joined this week by Kith founder Ronnie Fieg, who brings with him some exclusive Asics collaborations to unveil his brand's 10-year anniversary celebrations. In addition to breaking down the "Salmon Toe" and "Leatherback" Asics Gel Lyte Vs, he talks about how much supply chain issues have disrupted the footwear business, sneaker trips to Tokyo, and that lost feeling of opening a box and seeing a new shoe for the first time. Also, Welty celebrates his new gig as superintendent and the co-hosts talk about car crashes.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Festive Sneaker Events

The Sleigh Drop from eBay is a festive event that acknowledges supply chain challenges this year, as well as the rising demand for unique pre-owned sneakers. The event gives users on the platform the chance to shop from well-known sneakerheads like sneakerheads - La La Anthony, DJ Skee and Jacques Slade.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

K-Pop Cosmetic Collabs

Blackpink's Lids was named global ambassador for MAC Cosmetics last year and now, the star is collaborating with the brand on the MAC x L collection. The highly anticipated collection is being teased as one that's been "Designed by Lisa. Created by MAC. Exclusively for you," and fans can expect to see a curated selection of the star's favorite products, plus all-new shades.
MAKEUP
Nintendo Life

BTS Is Doing A Collab With Among Us

Cookies and cream. Lemon and lime. World-famous K-Pop group BTS and... Among Us?. Yup, the latest strange video game collab is between the globally renowned boyband BTS and Innersloth's hit social deduction game. The collaboration will use the BT21 characters, which are animated animal designs created by the BTS members,...
VIDEO GAMES
FASHION Magazine |

Starface Drops a Collab with Sesame Street + More Beauty News

Including charming holiday fragrances, an anti-aging hair serum and a new eyeshadow palette that'll make smoky eyes a no-brainer. The Starface x Sesame Street collab is available now. Inspired by the inclusivity of the show’s diverse storylines and cast of Muppets and guest stars, the feel-good brand that is Starface...
MAKEUP
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike LeBron 9 "Watch The Throne" Set To Drop Soon: Photos

About a decade ago now, Kanye West and Jay Z put out Watch The Throne in what remains to be one of the best collaborative albums of all time. At the time, LeBron James was wearing the Nike LeBron 9, and he put out a friends and family Watch The Throne model which had some gold crowns on the front all while the upper was covered in black. At the time, the shoe was highly coveted as sneakerheads wanted a shot at them. Now, it appears as though that opportunity has arrived.
APPAREL
Radar Online.com

Serena & Venus Williams' Father Is 'Incapacitated' & Being Cared For By His 'Criminal' Son, As 'King Richard' Movie Starring Will Smith Premieres

Serena and Venus Williams' legendary tennis coach father has seen better days. Despite the fact that Richards Williams is being portrayed in a huge movie starring two-time Academy Award winner Will Smith, the 79-year-old patriarch is reportedly "incapacitated" at the moment and being cared for by his wayward son. Article...
TENNIS
blackchronicle.com

Karlie Redd Lands Multi-Million Dollar Deal

A “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star’s music career just got a major push thanks to a multi-million dollar deal. Karlie Redd has signed a global multi-million dollar album deal with cryptocurrency label Legacy Records and to celebrate the partnership, Legacy Records hosted an exclusive red-carpet supper soiree at Atlanta’s Spice House Restaurant.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

American Music Awards 2021: Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge, More of the Hottest Couples on the Red Carpet

Red carpet date night! Ahead of the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 21, celebrity couples stepped out in style on the red carpet. Bobby Brown and his wife, Alicia Etheredge, struck a pose in all-black outfits outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The pair got engaged in May 2010, one year after welcoming their son, Cassius, when the 52-year-old Grammy winner proposed during a Florida concert.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy