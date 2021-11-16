Tanger Outlets Deer Park to Host Holiday Festival and Christmas Tree Lighting, Nov. 20

Tanger Outlets Deer Park will host the annual Holiday Festival and Christmas Tree Lighting Saturday, Nov. 20 from 2-6 p.m. The event will feature festive, fun activities for the entire family, including music, prizes and holiday photo booths. Local artists will perform on Tanger Stage including Sarina the Violin Diva, the New York Brass Choir and more. The afternoon festivities will culminate with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 6 p.m.

Santa will be arriving onsite with the Deer Park Fire Department to take complimentary photos with children and families. Other event highlights include strolling carolers and characters, giveaways and more. Tanger Outlets will also present checks to local philanthropic and civic organizations as well the Tanger 5K beneficiary, Babylon Breast Cancer Coalition.

WHAT: Holiday Festival and Christmas Tree Lighting

The annual event will include music, prizes and family-friendly activities

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 20

2-6 p.m.

WHERE: Tanger Outlets Deer Park

152 The Arches Circle

Deer Park, NY 11729

HOW: The event is FREE and open to the public

To explore Tanger Outlets Deer Park’s events and offerings, please visit tangeroutlets.com/deerpark and connect with the center on Facebook and Instagram.