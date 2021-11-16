ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Tanger Outlets Deer Park to Host Holiday Festival and Christmas Tree Lighting, Nov. 20

Atlanta News
 6 days ago

Tanger Outlets Deer Park will host the annual Holiday Festival and Christmas Tree Lighting Saturday, Nov. 20 from 2-6 p.m. The event will feature festive, fun activities for the entire family, including music, prizes and holiday photo booths. Local artists will perform on Tanger Stage including Sarina the Violin Diva, the New York Brass Choir and more. The afternoon festivities will culminate with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 6 p.m.

Santa will be arriving onsite with the Deer Park Fire Department to take complimentary photos with children and families. Other event highlights include strolling carolers and characters, giveaways and more. Tanger Outlets will also present checks to local philanthropic and civic organizations as well the Tanger 5K beneficiary, Babylon Breast Cancer Coalition.

WHAT: Holiday Festival and Christmas Tree Lighting

The annual event will include music, prizes and family-friendly activities

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 20

2-6 p.m.

WHERE: Tanger Outlets Deer Park

152 The Arches Circle

Deer Park, NY 11729

HOW: The event is FREE and open to the public

To explore Tanger Outlets Deer Park’s events and offerings, please visit tangeroutlets.com/deerpark and connect with the center on Facebook and Instagram.

Tanger Outlets

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Community Parades Celebrate The Start Of The Holiday Season

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The entire region of Western Pennsylvania is celebrating the start of the holiday season this weekend. Folks in McKeesport turned out in droves for the 56th Salute to Santa parade. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson) In addition to the bands and floats, the city also crowned the princess and queen of the parade, doing it outside this year after COVID-19 concerns canceled the annual holiday party. The holiday spirit was also alive in well in Greensburg on Saturday for the city’s annual parade. This year, healthcare workers took center stage, leading the parade as grand marshals. City leaders say it’s a way for the community to recognize the work of healthcare professionals and the work they do during the pandemic. Lawrence County rang in the holidays too, with the return of its annual holiday parade. The festivities were kicked off Saturday and culminated with the lighting of a brand new tree in downtown New Castle.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Atlanta News

Santa’s Post Office returns to The Battery Atlanta, Nov. 26-Dec. 24

Santa Claus is once again setting up shop at his Post Office in The Battery Atlanta! From Friday, November 26 to Thursday, December 24, Santa will continue the time-honored tradition of greeting local children. Santa will set up shop every Friday through Sunday in the Community Corner presented by Truist, located at the corner of Power Alley and Battery Avenue.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS DFW

Mesquite To Host Its 35th ‘Christmas In The Park’

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Mesquite’s Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday, Nov. 22 it will celebrate the 35th edition of the annual Christmas in the Park, on Saturday, Dec. 4, and Sunday, Dec. 5, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Westlake Park, 601 Gross Road. The...
MESQUITE, TX
State
New York State
Salisbury Post

China Grove ushers in holiday season with Christmas tree lighting ceremony, caroling

CHINA GROVE — With the expectant crowd counting down, light suddenly infused the large tree standing in Hanna Park. The town of China Grove ushered in the holiday season Saturday night by lighting a roughly 20-foot-tall tree and singing carols led by the China Grove Middle School chorus. Free hot chocolate was dispensed to any and all who wanted some. And with temperatures dropping below 40 degrees, there was plenty of demand.
CHINA GROVE, NC
CBS Chicago

Tree Lighting Event Kicks Off Holiday Season In Chicago, Along With Other Festivities

CHICAGO (CBS) — There is less than a week until Thanksgiving, but Chicago was already focused about Christmas with lots of holiday traditions kicking off Friday – most notably the city’s tree lighting. Crowds gathered in Millennium Park to watch the 51-foot blue spruce from Logan Square spring to its fully-lit splendor. This year’s event expended throughout the entire park, with a main stage in the great lawn. The Christmas tree lighting was followed by fireworks and many performances – including acts by Cirque du Soleil performers, and carols by R&B singer Brian McKnight. People came from all over the Chicago area to be part of the festivities. There was also an art market, a café, and more to do – with activities spread out all over the park. Meanwhile nearby, people also strapped on pairs of skates and head to the Maggie Daley Ice Skating Ribbon. It’s now open. In partnership with Immersive Van Gogh Chicago – the ice will feature designs inspired by Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” and “Sunflowers.” The Maggie Daley Ice Skating Ribbon will be open through March 13 – but you do need to make reservations to get on the ice.
CHICAGO, IL
#The Deer Park#Tanger Stage#The New York Brass Choir#Christmas Tree Lighting
Houston Chronicle

Conroe tree lighting, Christmas on Main set for Nov. 30

The most magical time of the year kicks off in Conroe the Tuesday after Thanksgiving with two events to jump start the holidays. The lighting of Conroe’s official 32-foot Christmas tree in Heritage Place Park takes place at 6 p.m. Nov. 30. It’s a free event and open to the community. A children’s choir will perform at 5:30 p.m. in the park.
CONROE, TX
myboca.us

Light the Lights - Holiday Tree Lighting

The City continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation in our immediate area. Event dates and times are subject to change. Mizner Park Amphitheater (590 Plaza Real) Holiday Movie Under the Stars (Home Alone)
Delaware County Daily Times

Vendor opportunities available at upcoming Rose Tree Park Festival of Lights

UPPER PROVIDENCE– The Festival of Lights at Rose Tree Park will once again be a main feature on the holiday calendar, as Delaware County celebrates the most festive time of the year, Dec. 3 to Jan. 2. Creating a winter wonderland within the 120 acres of Rose Tree County Park, this year’s festival is set to be the best yet with the addition of the inaugural Holiday Village, sponsored by the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce, to support local merchants. The event runs 5 to 10 p.m. nightly. A tradition for over 40 years, the festival will once again create a night of safe family holiday fun,
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
hourdetroit.com

Blake’s to Host First Tree Lighting Ceremony & Other Holiday Events

Blake’s is getting into the holiday spirit. The family-owned business will host a variety of seasonal activities this month and next at its Orchard & Cider Mill in Armada and Blake’s Backyard in Almont. The festivities kick off on Nov. 19 with the opening of the outdoor ice-skating rink in...
ARMADA, MI
focusnewspaper.com

Lincolnton Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting, Sun., Nov. 28

Lincolnton, NC – The 2021 Annual Lincolnton Christmas Parade, Tree Lighting, Santa House, and Carriage Rides are BACK for 2021!. The parade starts at 4pm. The parade route includes East Main from Flint to Court Square and North Aspen from Court Square to Lincolnton High School. Tree Lighting at end of Parade.
LINCOLNTON, NC
Delaware County Daily Times

Alcohol to be allowed at Festival of Lights at Rose Tree Park

The Festival of Lights just got a boost of spirit. On Wednesday night, Delaware County Council unanimously approved alcoholic beverages in Rose Tree Park for the festival’s holiday vendor market. “This would be limited to the sale of alcoholic beverages during the Festival of Lights in Rose Tree Park,” Jonathan...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
mysouthlakenews.com

Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration Tips: Parking, Safety and More

The countdown begins! We are just a few days away from our Home for the Holidays – Christmastime in Southlake kickoff event – the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration begins at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 20. In preparation for the event, we’d like to share some helpful tips:. Parking:
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Atlanta News

