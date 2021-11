Ohio State is looking good. Real good. But up next are two big tests for the Buckeyes. Can they stay atop Parker Gabriel's Big Ten power rankings?. The Buckeyes had to grind through wins against Penn State and Nebraska the two weeks previous but flew past Purdue by racking up 45 first-half points. Ryan Day’s team rolled to 624 yards and scores on its first eight possessions. Of mild concern: Purdue’s 481 yards and 31 points, but if the OSU offense plays like this, it will be awfully tough to stop over the final two regular-season weeks against Michigan State and Michigan.

OHIO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO