As an incentive for the holidays, the Cumberland County Public Health Department announced that each person receiving the COVID-19 vaccine for the first time can receive $100. “Keep your family safe for the holidays and get vaccinated today! First dose recipients can get $100 in prepaid cards for their holiday shopping,” Cumberland CountyHealth Department Director Jennifer Green said in a statement. “Our hope is that this will encourage our community to come out and get vaccinated.”

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO