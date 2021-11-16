ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Factbox-Wall Street Forecasts for the U.S. Dollar and 10-Year Treasury Yield in 2022

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street banks have started to release their forecasts for the end of 2022 for euro/dollar, dollar/yen, and the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield. Dollar: "We expect modest U.S. dollar depreciation over the coming year, reflecting our views of a positive backdrop for risk and commodities alongside...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Tech stocks turn solidly lower midday Monday as benchmark 10-year Treasury punches up to 1.60% to start Thanksgiving week

The Nasdaq Composite on Monday pivoted into negative territory, and the broader stock market was off its best levels of the session, as Treasury rates rose, putting pressure on the yield-sensitive index. The Nasdaq was trading near the lows of the session, down 0.8% at around 15,930, after setting an intraday record earlier at 16,212.23. The downturn for the benchmark came as the 10-year Treasury yield rose to around 1.60%, from 1.535% on Friday afternoon. The rise in yields comes as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was nominated by President Joe Biden for a second term as head of the U.S. central bank, as had been widely expected. Meanwhile, the other benchmarks were trading solidly higher but off their best levels. The S&P 500 index was trading off 0.3% at around 4,712, after establishing an intraday all-time high at 4,743.83, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.6% higher at roughly 35,825. U.S. markets will be closed Thursday and see an abbreviated session Friday.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#U S Dollar#Inflation#Factbox Wall Street#Reuters#Bank Euro Dollar Dollar#Barclays#Wells Fargo#Fed#Goldman Sachs Dollar#Eur#Jpmorgan Dollar
gold-eagle.com

Wall Street And A Strange Dollar

So far, at least, increasing inflation does not in the least seem to be of a ‘transitory’ nature. In fact, it could be speeding up. Also so far, there is no noticeable decrease in the printing of dollars. The number of Covid-19 cases is declining, even more so in the south, but the threat of the virus still has Americans nervous and subject to many regulations from state to state, which means the economic recovery is sluggish. So why has the dollar been so strong since the double bottom at the end of May?
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Thai baht leads Asian FX higher as dollar, US Treasury yields slip

BENGALURU (Nov 18): Most emerging Asian currencies firmed on Thursday, as the US dollar slipped off a 16-month peak after a recent rally, while stock markets fell as uncertainty over the timing of the Federal Reserve's rate hike drove investors away from risk assets. The Thai baht led gains with...
MARKETS
CNBC

10-year Treasury yield inches lower after jobless claims data is about as expected

U.S. Treasury yields remained little changed on Thursday after weekly jobless claims data came in line with expectations. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 2.4 basis points to 1.58%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 3.1 basis points lower to 1.966%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US 10-year Treasury yield falls from 1.60% amid risk-off sentiment in the financial markets

US 10-year T-bond yields fall to 1.582%, amid risk-off market mood. JP Morgan expects a 0.25% rate hike by Q3 of 2022. The US 10-year benchmark note has fallen 0.57% as the New York session begins, down two basis points sitting at 1.582% at the time of publication. In the overnight session, US bond yields remained subdued, meandering around 1.60%, however, sudden changes in market mood spurred a fall towards 1.573%, while some US equity indices fell between 0.14% and 0.52%.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
FXStreet.com

US 10-year Treasury yields snap two-day fall as inflation fears renew

US Treasury yields rebound, helping S&P 500 Futures to pick up bids. US BBB plan, Japan stimulus and China push to cut taxes/fees brighten the mood. US inflation expectations also regain amid mixed Fedspeak, US data. Market sentiment brightens during early Friday as global policymakers push for easy money. Be...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Factbox-Wall Street analysts' 2022 outlook for S&P 500

(Reuters) -Research analysts of global banks have begun to roll out their predictions for the U.S. equity markets for 2022. The S&P 500 index has risen nearly 25% so far. The index closed at 4,700.90 on Tuesday. Here is a summary of some analysts' forecast for the index at the...
STOCKS
CNBC

10-year Treasury yield turns lower on Wednesday after housing starts slip

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday, following the government's October housing starts and building permits report. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 4 basis points to 1.591% at 4:15 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond edged 3.9 basis points lower to 1.979%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US 10-year Treasury yields wobble at three-week top on mixed clues

US Treasury yields pause after two-day rally to refresh monthly high, stock futures grind higher. Fed’s Bullard teases monetary policy tightening but Daly turns it down. Yellen pushes back the debt ceiling expiry, Biden-Xi talks fall short of excitement. Fedspeak becomes important amid a light calendar, inflation is the key.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Higher Yields Cap Wall Street Gains But Lift Dollar, Pound Catches A Bid

Inflation worries lift Treasury yields, holding back stocks; retailer earnings in focus. Little to report from Biden-Xi summit but easing tensions boost yuan. Euro and pound pulled in opposite directions by policymakers, dollar holds firm. It’s still all about inflation. Uncertainty about the persistence of higher inflation continues to dog...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy