Victims Of Deadly Shooting In Haltom City Park Identified As 2 Area High School Students
HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Haltom City Police identified the victims of Monday afternoon’s deadly shooting near the basketball court of North Park, as Daijhuan Jones, 16, of North Richland Hills and Isaiah Mendoza, 17, of Haltom City.
Jones was a student at Birdville High School and Mendoza attended Winfree Academy in North Richland Hills.
Both campuses have made counselors available for students and staff.
“While we are still working to determine a motive for this crime, we do not believe there is an on-going threat to the public. Out of an abundance of caution, you may see increased police presence at local school campuses,” Haltom City Police said in a news release.
Anyone with information that might help in this investigation can contact Haltom City Police at 817-222- 7000 or Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.
Information can also be submitted anonymously by clicking here.
At this point police haven’t shared any information on possible suspects.
Birdville ISD released the following statement on the loss of a student to deadly violence.
The Birdville ISD family sends their thoughts and prayers to the families of those impacted by the shooting at North Park in Haltom City on Monday afternoon. Though the off-campus shooting was not school related, a Birdville High student was killed… Out of an abundance of caution, BISD has asked our police agencies to provide additional patrols around campuses for the rest of this week. Counselors are available to address both physical and emotional needs.
The Winfree Academy released the following statement on the tragedy as well.
Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, classmates and teachers of the Winfree Academy and Birdville ISD learners who passed away Monday evening. Although the incident took place off-campus and was not school related, we are coordinating with local police departments and providing crisis counselors for all learners and staff. Please help us respect the privacy of these learners’ families, as they endure this incredibly challenging and heartbreaking time.
