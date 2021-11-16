ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haltom City, TX

Victims Of Deadly Shooting In Haltom City Park Identified As 2 Area High School Students

 6 days ago
HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Haltom City Police identified the victims of Monday afternoon’s deadly shooting near the basketball court of North Park, as Daijhuan Jones, 16, of North Richland Hills and Isaiah Mendoza, 17, of Haltom City.

Jones was a student at Birdville High School and Mendoza attended Winfree Academy in North Richland Hills.

Both campuses have made counselors available for students and staff.

“While we are still working to determine a motive for this crime, we do not believe there is an on-going threat to the public. Out of an abundance of caution, you may see increased police presence at local school campuses,” Haltom City Police said in a news release.

Anyone with information that might help in this investigation can contact Haltom City Police at 817-222- 7000 or Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

Information can also be submitted anonymously by clicking here.

At this point police haven’t shared any information on possible suspects.

Birdville ISD released the following statement on the loss of a student to deadly violence.

The Birdville ISD family sends their thoughts and prayers to the families of those impacted by the shooting at North Park in Haltom City on Monday afternoon. Though the off-campus shooting was not school related, a Birdville High student was killed… Out of an abundance of caution, BISD has asked our police agencies to provide additional patrols around campuses for the rest of this week. Counselors are available to address both physical and emotional needs.

The Winfree Academy released the following statement on the tragedy as well.

Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, classmates and teachers of the Winfree Academy and Birdville ISD learners who passed away Monday evening. Although the incident took place off-campus and was not school related, we are coordinating with local police departments and providing crisis counselors for all learners and staff. Please help us respect the privacy of these learners’ families, as they endure this incredibly challenging and heartbreaking time.

CBS DFW

Update: Dallas Police Safely Locate Missing 72-Year-Old Marvin Brackeen

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said early Sunday morning that they had located a missing man and that he is safe. On November 21 at 6:30 a.m., police officials said 72-year-old Marvin Brackeen was no longer missing and was not in danger. The night before, Dallas Police had asked the public for help in locating Brackeen, who was described as “critically missing.” Police said that Brackeen went missing after being seen on November 20 at about 12:30 p.m. in the 13900 block of Skyfrost Drive.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Airline Worker Fatally Shot At El Paso Airport Parking Lot

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Police continue investigating the death of a Southwest Airlines worker who was shot near an employee parking lot at the airport in El Paso. Police say they were dispatched to the airport Friday night on an aggravated robbery call and when officers arrived, they found the body of the worker.
EL PASO, TX
CBS DFW

Band Director Among 3 Men Killed In Fiery Texas School Bus Crash

BIG SPRING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A high school band director was one of three men killed in a fiery West Texas crash involving a school bus Friday. The bus was taking members of the Andrews High School band to a playoff football game when they were hit by a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on Interstate 20.
WEST, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Ask Public For Help In Wickersham Drive Murder

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On the evening of Friday, November 19, Dallas Police found a man with gunshot wounds deceased in his vehicle. Now they are asking the public for information. At about 7:26 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at 9607 Wickersham Drive. Upon arrival, they found 32-year-old...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Mesquite Police Arrest Four For Capital Murder, ID Victim

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police have arrested four suspects involved in the October murder of a man identified as 19-year-old Daniel Mathis of Dallas. 19-year-old Rashaud Holmes, also of Dallas, is the latest to be taken into custody for the crime. The other three, Donterious Lockhart, 18, Timothy Johnson, 19, and Nicholas Mayberry, 20, were all arrested on or before November 10 and charged with capital murder according to Mesquite Police officials. All four suspects are being held in the Dallas County jail. On October 27 at about 10:51 p.m., Mesquite Police Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Cantura Drive in Mesquite. They found Mathis on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, but later passed away as a result of his wounds.  
MESQUITE, TX
CBS DFW

Video Shows Police Respond To Student ‘Disruption’ During ‘Planned Demonstration’ At Little Elm High School

LITTLE ELM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Parents were lining to pick up students after Little Elm Police responded to a disturbance at Little Elm High School late Friday morning, November 19. According to Little Elm ISD, students who were participating in a planned student walkout behaved “in a way that caused a major disruption.” Social media video showed the activity on campus as police approached students deploying pepper spray. A Taser appeared to be used on at least one student in the video. Four juvenile students were arrested for allegedly assaulting Little Elm Police Department officers. “Administrators, School Resource Police Officers, and Little Elm Police quickly...
LITTLE ELM, TX
