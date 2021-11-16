ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. expected to purchase 10 million courses of Pfizer COVID-19 pill – WaPo

By Reuters
 6 days ago
(Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration is expected to announce this week the purchase of 10 million courses of Pfizer Inc’s experimental COVID-19 pill, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2021/11/16/administration-purchases-pfizer-anti-covid-pill, citing people familiar with the matter. Earlier this month, Pfizer, which also makes...

