Open Mic at Anvil and Forge… AND BEER!

The art of poetry allows for connection, vulnerability, honesty and a sense of exploration for writers and creators alike. Richeta Cubano ‘24 hosted the Office of Multicultural Life (OML) Poetunity Open Mic at the Red Door Cafe to showcase the work of students in a continuing series with OML. The Muhlenberg Weekly covered the first celebration of the Poetunity series with Hillel in 2020. The event, held on Friday, Nov. 5, incorporated a set list of artists along with ‘pop-ins’ from various people, and students even incorporated instruments in their poems and lyrics. The work was more than just a chance to share poems, as these short pieces of art and writing allowed for an openness and honesty to be shared and experienced for this one night at Muhlenberg College.

MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO