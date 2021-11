Estimated reading time 7 minutes, 37 seconds. The premiere of the new trade fair for rotorcraft, European Rotors, exceeded the expectations of the organizers: The show floor was completely booked with over 150 exhibitors, the number of visitors had reached the maximum allowed by the authorities and the extensive conference program was very well received. At European Rotors, there were several world and European premieres of new aircraft, like the unveiling of the new CityAirbus NextGen and the eMagic One from eMagic Aircraft. Exhibitors also reported the conclusion of sales contracts for new helicopters. Bell Textron for example has received orders for Bell 505 and Bell 429 aircraft during the show. Over 25 percent of the exhibitors took the opportunity to book on-site their participation for the next edition of European Rotors.

