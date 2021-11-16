After posting bail, suspect in fatal Blaine hit-and-run found slumped and likely impaired behind the wheel

Nov 16, 2021

Authorities want the man charged with killing a Blaine woman in an October hit-and-run back in jail, after they say he violated his release conditions.

Charges filed against John R. Jones accuse him of crashing into Bridget OKeefe Dunn as she walked her dog along 109th Avenue Northeast near Flanders Court Northeast in Blaine on Oct. 25. She suffered extensive injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 31-year-old Jones posted non-cash bond on Nov. 3, according to court documents. Conditions for his release included no alcohol use and no use of "mood-altering chemicals."

Five days later, police found Jones slumped behind the wheel of a car at Eden Prairie Center around 7 p.m., showing signs of impairment, according to a warrant application filed Tuesday. According to the warrant request:

Jones was parked in a no-parking zone outside the mall

Officers noted slurred speech and constricted pupils that had no reaction to light

He was "unsteady on his feet" and "very disoriented"

Jones nodded off more than once during detention

Officers found two used, empty needles in the car, and a needle cap in his pocket

Authorities obtained a blood sample, which results of are pending. But the Anoka County Attorney's Office, which filed the request, asserts there is sufficient probable cause to believe Jones violated the conditions of his release.

An omnibus hearing in the case is currently scheduled for Dec. 9.