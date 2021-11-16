ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, MN

After posting bail, suspect in fatal Blaine hit-and-run found slumped and likely impaired behind the wheel

By Shaymus McLaughlin
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15VQFL_0cya7Inp00
Nov 16, 2021

Authorities want the man charged with killing a Blaine woman in an October hit-and-run back in jail, after they say he violated his release conditions.

Charges filed against John R. Jones accuse him of crashing into Bridget OKeefe Dunn as she walked her dog along 109th Avenue Northeast near Flanders Court Northeast in Blaine on Oct. 25. She suffered extensive injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 31-year-old Jones posted non-cash bond on Nov. 3, according to court documents. Conditions for his release included no alcohol use and no use of "mood-altering chemicals."

Five days later, police found Jones slumped behind the wheel of a car at Eden Prairie Center around 7 p.m., showing signs of impairment, according to a warrant application filed Tuesday. According to the warrant request:

  • Jones was parked in a no-parking zone outside the mall
  • Officers noted slurred speech and constricted pupils that had no reaction to light
  • He was "unsteady on his feet" and "very disoriented"
  • Jones nodded off more than once during detention
  • Officers found two used, empty needles in the car, and a needle cap in his pocket

Authorities obtained a blood sample, which results of are pending. But the Anoka County Attorney's Office, which filed the request, asserts there is sufficient probable cause to believe Jones violated the conditions of his release.

An omnibus hearing in the case is currently scheduled for Dec. 9.

Comments / 20

Kevin's Back in Town
5d ago

lol the metro's liberal judicial policies sure do have some dangerous and deadly results

Reply
12
BrendaJ
5d ago

He shouldn't of been released in the first place!!!

Reply
9
 

Bring Me The News

New Hope man found guilty in fatal hit-and-run

A New Hope man has been found guilty after a fatal hit-and-run in August of last year. Said Maye, 35, was found guilty of unintentional second-degree murder after a jury deliberated for nine hours, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Friday. Maye was also found not guilty of intentional second-degree...
Bring Me The News

Man killed in shooting outside apartment building in St. Paul

Gunfire near St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood Saturday night left one man dead. According to St. Paul Police Department, reports of shots fired alerted police to an incident that happened on the 1000 block of York Avenue around 11:30 p.m., with officers arriving at the scene to find a man outside of an apartment building who had been shot.
Bring Me The News

Large police response to incident in Dodge Center

An incident in Dodge Center has drawn a large police response and prompted a nearby school to lockdown Monday afternoon. Details are limited, but the Dodge County Sheriff's Office has asked the public to stay away from the area of the 500 block of Third Ave. NW. Details about what is happening have not been confirmed by authorities.
Bring Me The News

Felon gets 14.5 years in prison following road rage incident

A 36-year-old Harris, Minnesota, man has been sentenced to prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing methamphetamine. Derrick Hoff was involved in a road rage incident on July 12, 2020, in which he ran another vehicle off the road, fired multiple shots at the people inside, and then rammed the vehicle on the side of the road, before abandoning his truck in a nearby driveway, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Bring Me The News

Charges: Moorhead man fatally shot 2 coworkers, one of whom was pregnant

A Minnesota man who had gotten into an "altercation" with a coworker returned to the Fargo business and fatally shot that man and his pregnant partner, authorities say. Anthony Reese Jr., 35, was charged Thursday morning with two counts of murder and one count of murder of an unborn child in connection with the fatal shooting at Composite America the day prior. Fargo police officers scrambled to the scene at 401 27 St. N. around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, after receiving multiple 911 calls about an active shooter at the factory.
